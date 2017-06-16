America is open for business, and protecting valuable intellectual property (IP) rights should be a #1 priority for global investors.

“America is open for business, and protecting valuable intellectual property (IP) rights should be a #1 priority for global investors considering innovative companies with high growth potential,” according to Arnold Lutzker, vice chair of INBLF, the International Network of Boutique and Independent Law Firms.

“However, IP rights vary significantly among international jurisdictions, and to ensure that the vital interests of investors are safeguarded in the U.S., they need to engage experienced counsel both in their home countries and the United States,” remarked Lutzker, a Washington, DC, attorney who will participate in a panel on “Safeguarding Global Innovation through U.S. Intellectual Property Protections.”

INBLF, a network of 250 top boutique law firms in the U.S. and Canada, and nearly 40 full service, independent firms internationally, will again be serving as a principal service provider sponsoring the SelectUSA Summit, to be held June 18-20 at National Harbor, just outside Washington, D.C.

“Our member law firms actively facilitate inbound direct investment to the United States from destinations around the world,” said Charles Kagay, president of INBLF. “INBLF’s experienced attorneys work closely with entrepreneurs, small to midsize businesses and large companies, in their home nations and in the United States, helping these clients pursue investment opportunities and navigate the complex U.S. regulatory, business and tax environment.”

INBLF will be hosting a reception for SelectUSA Summit participants at Wolfgang Puck’s Sunset Room overlooking the harbor. For information contact susan(at)lutzker(dot)com.

This is the fourth investment summit organized by SelectUSA for global investors. SelectUSA, which is housed within the U.S. Department of Commerce, serves as a single point of contact for entrepreneurs, businesses and companies seeking to invest in the United States. The Summit will feature investment opportunities from every corner of the United States for global investors.

High-profile business and government leaders—including U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross—will share insights on the latest policies, innovations and trends favoring business in the United States. The summit will include an Exhibition Hall where attendees can connect with economic development organizations and service providers like INBLF and learn about the support they offer global investors. INBLF invites all Summit participants to Booth 518 in the Exhibition Hall where it will showcase its member firms’ knowledge and experience in supporting clients seeking to invest and do business in the United States.

INBLF is a distinguished network of boutique law firms across the United States and Canada and independent full-service firms internationally. INBLF offers businesses, investors and entrepreneurs seamless access to high quality, reasonably priced legal services in the U.S. and around the world. INBLF’s carefully selected and experienced lawyers practice in virtually every area of interest for doing business in U.S. markets. For more information: http://www.inblf.com and http://brochure.inblf.com.