CARTO Named a 2017 Cool Vendor by Analyst Firm Gartner

CARTO, the leader in location intelligence, today announced that it has been named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner, based on the May 31, 2017 report titled, “Cool Vendors in SaaS With Innovative Business Models, 2017” by Julian Poulter, Robert P. Anderson, Jim Hare and John Kostoulas at Gartner, Inc. The report profiles second generation SaaS vendors with innovative business models that are helping them stand out in the fast-growing subscription economy.

According to Gartner, “While there are many Cool Vendors and products, interesting, innovative disruptive business models are rare with many providers still focused on traditional ways of doing business….Cool business models require reimagining and reinventing how businesses are operated when enabled by digital technologies like cloud, social, mobility and data analytics.”

“We are excited to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, and see it as validation of our vision of making location intelligence ubiquitous,” said Javier de la Torre, CEO at CARTO. “Companies and governments are generating mass amounts of location data from IoT and mobile devices, connected cars, satellites and social media, but only a small percentage of that data is harnessed to make better business decisions. By delivering location-based insights to non-technical users, we help organizations of all sizes understand and optimize their operations.”

CARTO offers a cloud-based, self-service, drag-and-drop analysis tool for analysts and business users to predict key insights from location data. This democratizes the world of location intelligence to a larger set of users giving them the tools they need to make better decisions with location data. CARTO also offers access to third-party data that ranges from commuting patterns to household income that can be used to augment and enrich location data. Over 1,500 companies are using CARTO’s products ranging from small or midsize business (SMBs) to global enterprises including MasterCard, DHL, Telefonica and the New York City Mayor’s Office.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CARTO

CARTO is leading the location intelligence revolution. We are the platform that turns location data into better behavioral marketing, optimized delivery routes, strategic store placements and maximized assets. Everyone, from data scientists to business analysts, use our open, cloud software to understand where things happen, why they happen and predict what will happen in the future.

CARTO was founded in 2012 by a team of experts in geospatial development, big data analytics, and visualization techniques. The company is based in New York City and Madrid, with additional locations in London, Washington, DC, and Estonia. CARTO has a team of more than 1,500 global customers and more than 200,000 users over the globe, and is backed by investors including Accel and Salesforce Ventures.