Mixpo Launches ‘Amplifier’ to Power Publisher Digital Promotions

Mixpo, an advertising technology solution for publishers, announced on Monday that it is rolling out a program designed specifically for television station marketing and promotion professionals.

The program, called Amplifier, is a new way for Mixpo to help TV stations promote their brands and programming through a combination of digital ad products designed to create promotional inventory, tools to simplify creative services workflows, and tactics that extend sponsorship opportunities.

Hans-Eric Gosch, Director of Business Development at Mixpo, oversees Amplifier and has worked closely with hundreds of local TV stations to grow programming awareness through digital platforms.

“To date, Mixpo’s digital promotion work with station groups has been overwhelmingly Sweeps-focused,” said Gosch. “But after a deep evaluation of the needs of creative services teams, we found that daily promotion across their owned channels is a major challenge they face.”

According to Gosch, the two issues underlying this challenge are a lack of digital inventory dedicated to extending topical, TSR and image spots online, and an inability of promo teams to easily build, update and schedule campaigns when inventory does become available.

“Mixpo is solving for the digital avails challenge in two ways,” he explained. “First, our new outstream ads unlock premium video inventory where it didn’t exist before, like between paragraphs of an article. Second, Amplifier incentivizes teams to allocate digital inventory to promotion via sponsored spots that include valuable advertiser space and engagement opportunities not available from tagged on-air spots.”

In addition to helping stations establish a fixed digital promo schedule that can be maintained year-round and potentially generate new ad revenue, Mixpo believes that their platform enables new efficiencies needed for stations to more easily manage tune-in and promo campaigns.

“With Amplifier, creative swaps can be done on the fly and without the need to re-traffic ad tags, meaning creative services teams can keep pace with the newsroom,” said Adam Noble, VP of Marketing at Mixpo.

Larry Watzman, Creative Services Director at Columbus, OH CBS affiliate WBNS has used Mixpo.

“There is no product on the market that is easier to use,” said Watzman. “I’ve done road-blocking, dayparting, 24 hour schedules. As events change it is so easy to make creative changes on the fly. Mixpo is working for our promotions team and helping our newsroom.”

Mixpo is formally rolling out Amplifier this week at the Promax Station Summit in Las Vegas.

About Mixpo

Mixpo is the leading creative management platform for digital publishers. Our state-of-the-art studio gives publishers the tools to easily produce compelling video and rich media ads, and a simple interface from which to manage, measure and optimize campaigns in real time, at scale. Mixpo combines their technology with best-in-class customer service to support sales, creative services, and ad ops teams.

Learn more by visiting http://www.mixpo.com.

