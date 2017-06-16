FracView™ is the first LWD tool on the market to successfully demonstrate the ability to acquire high-resolution borehole images in a long horizontal well drilled with heavy oil-based mud.

PetroMar Technologies Inc., has announced that it will be showcasing its oilfield product and service offerings as an exhibitor at the upcoming 58th Annual Symposium of the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts(SPWLA), to take place from June 17-21 in Oklahoma City, OK.

PetroMar’s new FracView™ product ‒ a high-resolution, dynamically-focused LWD acoustic borehole imaging tool ‒ provides E&P operators with the industry’s first commercially available solution for obtaining high-quality images of boreholes while drilling with any mud type. The FracView tool’s innovative transducer design and novel data acquisition/processing techniques recently earned it a Technology Innovation Award from the BFTP Shale Gas Innovation and Commercialization Center.

“FracView™ is the first LWD tool on the market to successfully demonstrate the ability to acquire high-resolution borehole images in a long horizontal well drilled with heavy oil-based mud. It makes acquisition of such images affordable and non-disruptive to drilling operations,” said Marian Morys, President and CTO of PetroMar Technologies.

Maciej Panek, Sr. Embedded Systems Engineer at PetroMar responsible for integration of the signal processing chain, commented, “The advanced signal processing algorithms implemented in FracView are key to its ability to provide high quality images, even in the presence of the tool motion and highly-attenuating muds associated with drilling of long laterals using OBM.”

Symposium attendees are invited to visit PetroMar at Booth #27B to learn more about FracView and its applications, and about the other advanced downhole products and technologies currently in PetroMar’s New Product Pipeline.

Company representatives will also be showcasing and providing detailed case studies regarding PetroMar’s suite of service offerings such as Turn-key Product Development, Applied Research & Sensor Physics, System Analysis and Design, Sensor Design, Coupled Multi-physics Modeling, Electronics Design (e.g. high-temperature, high-efficiency/power, low-noise, real-time embedded, micro-power/battery, RF, etc.), Mechanical Design (e.g. ruggedized electronics packaging, high-temperature/high-pressure, static/dynamic seals, downhole actuators, etc.), Firmware and Software Development, Prototyping, Manufacturing, Product Sustaining, and others.

About PetroMar Technologies, Inc.

PetroMar Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held multidisciplinary technology company based in Exton, PA, USA. PetroMar offers a growing number of advanced downhole products for Oil & Gas exploration, available for sale, lease, or licensing, as well as a suite of high-end product development, applied research, and other scientific/engineering services for markets including not only Oil & Gas but also Sensors, Industrial Automation, Aerospace/Defense, Medical Devices, and many others.

Founded in 2011, the company is a certified Small Business and has a global customer base for its products and services.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Earle Drack, VP Business Development, at edrack(at)petromartech.com or 484-206-4182. Visit http://www.petromartech.com.