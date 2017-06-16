MDToolbox 5 Time Winner of Surescripts White Coat of Quality Award Providing the best possible e-Prescribing workflow in order to reduce errors and increase patient safety is a main focus in our product development at MDToolbox.

MDToolbox, an industry leader in both stand-alone e-Prescribing software and e-Prescribing integrations, has been honored with the 2016 Surescripts White Coat of Quality Award. This is the fifth straight year that MDToolbox’s flagship e-Prescribing product, MDToolbox-RX, has received the award.

This year MDToolbox is one of only ten companies to be recognized by Surescripts for demonstrating exemplary measurement and reporting of e-prescription content quality, implementation of software updates and ongoing end-user training to optimize use.

MDToolbox provides e-Prescribing software directly to stand alone medical practices, as well as partners with other health technology companies who integrate MDToolbox’s e-Prescribing platform into their products. Thousands of physicians nationwide utilize MDToolbox’s software for their e-Prescribing needs.

“We are strongly committed to enhancing the e-Prescribing process,” said Michael Conner, Director of Business Development at MDToolbox. “Providing the best possible e-Prescribing workflow in order to reduce errors and increase patient safety is a main focus in our product development at MDToolbox. We are very proud that Surescripts has recognized this continued commitment to improving the efficiency and safety of our solutions. We pride ourselves on offering high quality solutions that not only our direct end-users, but also our health technology partners who rely on our e-Prescribing services, can be confident in.”

In order to earn a 2016 Surescripts White Coat of Quality award, requirements for recipients included committing to a goal of zero electronic prescription content errors and providing a sample of a best practice document or an education program designed to help end-users more effectively use the e-prescribing system to reduce errors. Other requirements included attaining Surescripts certifications for EPCS (Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances) and CancelRX (sending electronic prescription cancel messages), both of which MDToolbox was one of the first companies to certify on many years ago.

About MDToolbox

MDToolbox is a Health Information Technology software company providing innovative solutions. MDToolbox-Rx, the flagship product, is a complete e-Prescribing system that is used by stand alone medical practices and facilities, as well as integrated seamlessly with other Health IT systems nationwide. MDToolbox-Rx offers a highly customizable and simple to use electronic prescribing system that is Surescripts®, Meaningful Use, and EPCS certified.

