ThunderCat Technology is proud to announce that it has recently been named a Washington Post 2017 Top Workplace for the first time in company history. In its fourth annual survey, The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces list spotlights private, public, nonprofit and government agencies with the highest ratings from their employees in a survey conducted by Workplace Dynamics.

A total of 150 companies were awarded at a celebration on Thursday, June 15 at The Washington Post. ThunderCat Technology ranked #2 in the small business category.

Co-founder and Director of Strategy Keith McMeans added, “When we started this company in 2008, one of our primary goals was setting up a place that would be successful, filled with high achievers, and where people would be challenged, but also a fun and enjoyable place you look forward to being at each day. Today we are still focused on making sure our employees feel valued and have an environment in which they can thrive. Glad to see this recent survey helped validate our ongoing efforts.”

To read more about The Washington Post’s 2017 Top Workplaces, visit The Washington Post website.

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #69 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology services and solutions to the federal government and fortune 500 companies. Specifically, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the data center by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Applications. ThunderCat represents, distributes, integrates, and provides technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DHS, USACE, HHS, DLA, DFAS, FBI, NASA, Army, Navy, and VA. http://www.thundercattech.com

About the Washington Post

The Washington Post is Washington D.C.’s oldest and most widely circulated newspaper. Regarded as one of the nation’s première newspapers, The Washington Post is known for its political reporting on the inner-workings of the White House, Congress, and other aspects of the U.S. government.