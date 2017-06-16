The NSA’s annual Technology and Education Expo takes place at the Reno Sparks Convention Center (NV) this year. It features over 60 seminars and workshops highlighting a variety of topics, including Law Enforcement; Jail Operations; Service of Process; Transportation of Prisoners; and Court & Judicial Security. Hundreds of exhibitors will be featuring products and services for law enforcement agencies.

One of the exhibitors attending the expo is Aladtec (booth #324). The Aladtec system is an efficient online employee scheduling and workforce management SaaS (Software as a Service) system created specifically for the Public Safety Sector. It’s accessible from anywhere 24/7 via computer, smartphone or other mobile device with Internet capabilities.

The Aladtec system easily handles the complex scheduling and unique rotation requirements common in law enforcement agencies. It has many features and offers many benefits including - allowing members to submit availability, request time off, and make shift trades through the system online. It also easily handles Minimum Staffing requirements, manages overtime, integrates with payroll, and allows agencies to track certifications and licensing.

Customers report Aladtec improves their department’s efficiency, saves time, saves money and reduces human error. These factors are vital for mission critical organizations like those in public safety.

Along with connecting with customers, while at the expo Aladtec staff will offer attendees the opportunity to see how the system works and will sign-up interested agencies for a free 14-day “try-it” demo.

Supporting Quotes from Aladtec Sheriff's’ Office Customers:

“Aladtec is so much better than the old spreadsheet we used before. Now, it’s very easy for staff to request time off, the schedule stays accurate and it’s is easy to manage. I truly try to forget how labor intensive the old way was.”

Steven Schoenbauer, PSAP Supervisor, Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Chaska, MN

“With Aladtec, we can see part-time staff’s availability for any given shift which saves us time and effort. This ability allows us to move and change shifts to prevent overtime - before we couldn’t tell when someone was going to go into overtime hours. I believe switching to Aladtec saves me 15 to 20 hours per week in time spent scheduling compared to the old method - so I’m gaining as much as two weeks of time every month!”

Jeffrey Hammond, Sergeant, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Geneseo, NY

“One of the must haves for our new scheduling system was it had to be designed for public safety. Aladtec was the only solution we found that met that requirement. One of the other selling points of Aladtec for us is the free support and free application updates. One of the big selling points of the Aladtec application was the library feature and the discussion groups. With the large special deputy group we have, we now have libraries of information available to everyone within the Aladtec system and it’s accessible anywhere. We are using the discussion feature to allow our special deputies to discuss topics amongst themselves. Topics may include training, equipment issues, shift topics, etc. You name it, we discuss it!”

Michael Hubred, Special Deputy Lt., Volunteer Services Division, Patrol Support, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Hennepin County, MN

“We are unionized here and I thought it would be an issue for calling people in on overtime according to the union contract. The union worked with us so we could do the coverage requests using the system. Because the Aladtec software time and date stamps all sign up requests we can take the overtime sign ups to meet the contract requirements. I believe it will save us thousands of dollars per year. The system is simple, one of my senior supervisors is not great with electronic devices and dreaded going to the new schedule program. He told me just last week ago he would not be without it.”

Jeff Rickaby, Sheriff, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, WI

###

