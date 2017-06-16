I’m so honored to lead a passionate, motivated team in delivering flawless customer satisfaction, innovation, and excellence in category management. I’m happy about where we are today, but I’m even more excited about our growth and acquisition strategy.

Pilot, Inc., a leading supplier of aftermarket automotive accessories and mobile electronics, today announced that it has named Scott Webb as CEO and President.

Calvin Wang, previous CEO and President of Pilot, established the company in 1984. He grew the company with an insatiable drive for innovation and by leading his team as family. Wang will remain on board as an integral part of the company leading its sourcing efforts overseas as well as serving as Pilot’s Chairman of the Board.

“Scott has demonstrated leadership, loyalty, and passion both in how he manages our business and in how he cares for our people since he joined Pilot two and a half years ago.

“Scott and I share the same vision with respect to Pilot’s traditions and core values. Scott’s efforts have enabled Pilot to become more structurally and operationally sound. I am looking forward to seeing Pilot reach that next level and reside among the best in this industry,” said Wang.

Scott Webb has over 30 years of automotive aftermarket experience. At AutoZone, he started as a store manager and worked his way up to VP of Merchandising in his 21-year career at the automotive retail giant. He then spent six years as Executive VP over Merchandising, Marketing, Supply Chain and Commercial at Pep Boys. Scott has served on the Board of Directors for the Auto Care Association since 2007 and the Memphis Food Bank for eight years.

“I’m so honored to lead a passionate, motivated team in delivering flawless customer satisfaction, innovation, and excellence in category management. I’m happy about where we are today, but I’m even more excited about our growth and acquisition strategy.”

For over 30 years, Pilot has been delivering high-quality, innovative products to the automotive aftermarket across a variety of categories. The company is continuing in this tradition with the recent launch of Officially Licensed Marvel® and Transformers® automotive accessories as well as best-selling soft goods products embellished with genuine crystals from Swarovski®. Pilot is also excited to drive growth in its recently acquired brands, Voodoo Ride® and Rolling Big Power®.

About Pilot: Founded in 1984, Pilot is an award-winning leader in aftermarket accessories for cars and trucks, electronics accessories, and more. They are best known for bringing to market unique and innovative products. Their headquarters in the City of Industry, California, is home to their in-house design and marketing, R&D and engineering, category management, and merchandising teams.