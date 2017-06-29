Following a cyber attack in 2013, hackers could not defeat the spirit of Discover Lagos City 2.0 and its team of 6 highly skilled technology professionals who have defied the odds by bringing a brand new secure, user-friendly, and tech-smart website to life for the benefit of all visitors, local residents, and businesses which operate in Lagos.

"Today, we proudly wish to share with the world that Discover Lagos City is back in business with a mission to showcase the very best that our dynamic city has to offer," expressed, Sope Babaniji, Publisher, Discover Lagos City. "Our review structure encourages all businesses to provide a consistent and wonderful experience for all customers whether Lagosians or other welcome visitors to our city.”

"Here at Discover Lagos City, we stand out and go the extra mile by showcasing a tremendous range and multitude of options that Lagos has to offer which many people may never get to explore without the help of our revived new service," explained, Tope Jemerigbe, Partner, Discover Lagos City. "Our truly innovative portal makes it simple for users to share candid reviews. We're also on a mission to become a top source of important local news and an additional resource for all kinds of actionable tips."

“Lagos is a leading centre of excellence with world-class standards,” observed, Brown Uzoukwu, Managing Editor, Discover Lagos City. “What’s very powerful is that any business which can effectively compete in Lagos can operate at the highest levels internationally. Discover Lagos City is making it easier for businesses to expand their reach."

With a mobile app coming soon, the relaunched Discover Lagos City website features popular Best Picks of the Week and sought after sections including Food, Play, Shops, Venues, Movies, Night Life, and Hotels.

About Discover Lagos City:

Discover Lagos City's mission is to ensure that proud Lagosians and all visitors to Lagos, Nigeria find the best businesses and learn more about the hottest deals. With a growing list of businesses, we achieve this by helping you discover fantastic places around you. Our amazing 6-strong team constantly gathers trusted information from businesses to ensure that our data and news is always fresh and hot-off-the-press. We have made it easy for you to share reviews and photos so other users can also make an informed choice. Custom-designed with business owners in mind, our dedicated high-tech engagement, management, and analytics tools are enabling more businesses to invest more time focusing on terrific customer service experiences that can go viral.

