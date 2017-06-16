JenCare Senior Medical Center logo We honor seniors with industry-leading access to primary care physicians dedicated to delivering better health with unrivaled customer service.

In cooperation with East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH), JenCare Senior Medical Center (JenCare) and Metairie Physician Services (MPS) today announced a new partnership through which JenCare will provide concierge-level primary care for some patients currently served by the community hospital. The goal is to improve the health of seniors and reduce costs for medical care.

Through a preferred provider agreement, MPS and JenCare are immediately enhancing care coordination for seniors enrolled in certain Medicare Advantage health plans.

“For decades, EJGH has been committed to high-quality, compassionate care to the region, and this partnership with JenCare supports that mission,” said interim EJGH President and CEO, Dr. Raymond DeCorte. “This collaboration gives many of our Medicare Advantage patients vital access to highly coordinated primary care and high-quality inpatient care.”

JenCare is designating EJGH as the preferred provider for hospital-based care for JenCare patients, and will construct a new flagship out-patient senior medical center just blocks away from the main EJGH campus in Metairie. East Jefferson General Hospital is nationally recognized as a leader in clinical quality, with an “A” rating by The Leapfrog Group, and ranked #1 in Louisiana and #19 in the nation for patient safety and medical excellence by CareChex.

“We honor seniors with industry-leading access to primary care physicians dedicated to delivering better health with unrivaled customer service,” said Christopher Chen, MD, ChenMed CEO. “Our JenCare physicians are excited about working closely with East Jefferson General Hospital. The partnership will improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction for the seniors we serve.”

JenCare is accelerating its ongoing recruitment of primary care physicians with proven abilities to help seniors with multiple and major health challenges thrive. Two well-known primary care physicians with strong ties to EJGH -- Lawrence Levy, MD and Monty Glorioso, MD – already have started seeing patients as JenCare physicians. See their special welcome to JenCare videos.

JenCare began serving New Orleans seniors with low-to-moderate incomes in 2012, and the company’s four New Orleans centers provide integrated care, including access to specialist doctors, on-site labs and medication delivery, acupuncture, and courtesy transportation.

Later this summer, Drs. Levy and Glorioso will move their practice location to the new flagship JenCare center located near their former practice on Houma Boulevard in Metairie. This 18,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility also features abundant parking for ease and convenience.

“We’re excited about welcoming our patients to their new JenCare home,” said Dr. Levy, a highly regarded primary care physician with more than 35 years of service. “Our patients will appreciate how JenCare makes daily walk-in appointments possible when needed. By joining JenCare, we’re improving patient access to the doctors they trust at East Jefferson General Hospital.”

Dr. Glorioso shares his long-time partner’s enthusiasm for the additional services JenCare immediately will make available to patients. “The door-to-doctor courtesy transportation is a plus for mobility-impaired patients; the onsite labs and medication delivery and a variety of PCP-directed in-home services to at-risk seniors are appreciated by patients,” noted Dr. Glorioso.

About East Jefferson General Hospital

East Jefferson General Hospital opened in 1971 as a 250-bed facility with almost 250 physicians serving the newly burgeoning suburbs of Jefferson Parish. Today, EJGH stands as a state-of-the-art healthcare system providing, inpatient and outpatient care, and a wide array of specialty and preventative services.

A publicly owned, not for profit community hospital, EJGH is Louisiana’s first Nurse Magnet hospital and nationally recognized for clinical quality and patient safety. Its patients are served by almost 3,000 team members and over 600 physicians on its medical staff, with a broad primary care network throughout the metropolitan New Orleans region. Visit http://www.ejgh.org for more information on our accreditations and services.

About JenCare Senior Medical Center

JenCare operates four New Orleans-area medical centers (with a fifth slated to open on Aug. 1, 2017), and 21 more patient-focused centers in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky and Virginia (Richmond and Tidewater). JenCare physicians intentionally serve small numbers of seniors. They provide concierge-style service with industry-leading access to both PCPs and specialist doctors.

Plus, by significantly increasing physician face-to-face time with each patient, JenCare clinicians earn more trust, while achieving better health outcomes.

JenCare is part of the ChenMed family of companies that also operates 14 Chen and Dedicated Senior Medical Centers serving Florida seniors. ChenMed is a privately-owned medical, management and technology company working to positively change American healthcare for the neediest populations. The company, for which fiercely loyal patients regularly refer family members and friends as new patients, has grown by more than 420 percent since 2013.