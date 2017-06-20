Yusen Logistics' Jill Kraus accepts the award from Ross Grier (left) and Charles Bostick (right) of Vantix. "Yusen Logistics continues to demonstrate a high level of performance and operational excellence and we look forward to future success," said Charles Bostick, Director of Transportation and Operations, Vantix Logistics.

Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc., a leading third-party logistics provider, has been named the 2016 Tier 2 Intermodal Provider of the Year by Vantix Logistics.

This is the second year in a row that Yusen Logistics has been honored with this award, which recognizes the 3PL as a top provider of intermodal solutions and its commitment to meeting Vantix’s high standards of service, performance, and capacity.

Vantix, a division of McLane Co. Inc. and a provider of supply chain solutions to the food and restaurant industries, presented the award to Yusen Logistics at its Annual Carrier Appreciation event recently held in Dallas, TX.

“We are pleased to recognize Yusen Logistics once again as the Intermodal Service Provider of the Year, Tier 2,” said Charles Bostick, Director of Transportation and Operations, Vantix Logistics. “They continue to demonstrate a high level of performance and operational excellence and we look forward to future success.”

“We know that Vantix works with many partners and it’s an honor to be considered among their premier providers in 2016,” said Jill Kraus, Manager, National Accounts, Transportation, Yusen Logistics, who accepted the award on behalf of the company. “It is a testament to the hard work of our team who consistently strive to provide outstanding service.”

Yusen Logistics is managing both intermodal freight and truck movements from food manufacturing plants across the U.S. to various McLane distribution centers nationwide.

About Vantix Logistics

Vantix is an industry-leading 3PL specializing in food industry supply chain solutions as well as time-sensitive goods that require careful handling and transportation. The combination of our logistics expertise, customizable transportation management system, select carrier relationships, focused customer service and significant supply chain resources from our parent company, McLane, help ensure that your shipments are delivered on-time, for the right price in the right condition. For more information, visit http://www.vantixlogistics.com.

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics is a global logistics and transportation provider that delivers custom supply chain solutions through one of the largest air, ocean and land transportation networks. We have over 500 offices in 42 countries and regions, with more than 20,000 employees at your service. Combining our services gives you greater control over your supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.yusen-logistics.com.