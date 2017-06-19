“We strive to foster a workplace our Partners enjoy coming to every day; a place where they know a reliable team is ready to help them overcome obstacles and accomplish their goals,” Bill Cosgrove, CEO, said.

For the third consecutive year, Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is thrilled to announce it has been named one of The Plain Dealer’s Top Workplaces for 2017. The Plain Dealer annually commends employers in Northeast Ohio with exceptional culture.

Employees from each nominated company are presented with a WorkplaceDynamics survey. The 22-question survey measures overall organizational health, and employee responses to the questions determine the 100 winners.

UHM’s Code of Conduct reinforces the significance placed upon workplace culture.“We strive to foster a workplace our Partners enjoy coming to every day; a place where they know a reliable team is ready to help them overcome obstacles and accomplish their goals,” Bill Cosgrove, CEO, said. “Our positive environment shapes enthusiastic and helpful Partners – and ultimately benefits our clients through great service.”

For more information on The Plain Dealer’s Top Workplaces, visit http://www.cleveland.com/top-workplaces/ To learn more about becoming a Partner at Union Home Mortgage, visit UnionHomeMortgage.com/careers