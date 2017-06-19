Kelser Corporation Named to CRN’s 2017 Solution Provider 500 List Our success as an IT provider is driven by our drive to create technology solutions that serve our customers’ businesses, rather than forcing our customers’ businesses to serve new technology.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelser Corporation to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list for the 4th consecutive year. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

The world of IT is constantly changing, and Kelser is changing with it so that they can offer cutting-edge solutions to our customers in industries such as finance, insurance, education, and healthcare. Last year, Kelser launched a new managed cybersecurity solution called Defend Forward. It is due to the overwhelming success of this innovative solution, as well as our continued success in providing managed services such as Wireless, Disaster Recovery, and Networking, that Kelser remains one of the top technology integrators in the field ¬– and why CRN chose Kelser as a Solution 500 Partner, as they have every year for the past four years.

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes.”

“It is an honor to be chosen once again for CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list,” said Kelser CEO and President Barry Kelly. “Our success as an IT provider is driven by our drive to create technology solutions that serve our customers’ businesses, rather than forcing our customers’ businesses to serve new technology.”

The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at http://www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

Kelser Corporation Contact:

Lisa Carroll

Marketing Manager

860.610.2220

lcarroll(at)kelsercorp(dot)com

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195

mturpin(at)thechannelco(dot)com