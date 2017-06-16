T.A.P. Tag Technologies Releases New NFC Enabled Product Inventory

We are very excited to add these new items to the T.A.P. Tag inventory

T.A.P. Tag Technologies, a leading NFC chip technology company, has added new product inventory to T.A.P. Tags their line of NFC enabled promotional items. New T.A.P. Tags include outdoor metal backed stickers, luggage tags, and faux leather key chains.

“We are very excited to add these new items to the T.A.P. Tag inventory. T.A.P. Tag promotional items are a great interactive way for a business to connect with their customers” said David Berroa, T.A.P. Tag Technologies.

Based in Ocean View, New Jersey, T.A.P. Tag technologies designed T.A.P. Tags as way to make promotional items more interactive and help businesses reach their customers on their smartphones. T.A.P. Tags can display virtually any URL or uploaded file, or create events in the phone’s calendar app with just a simple tap of an NFC enabled smartphone. Most styles of T.A.P. Tags have the ability to be purchased with custom artwork and logos printed directly on the tag.

All T.A.P. Tags are controlled with the T.A.P. Tag Technologies user interface. The content that the tags display can be controlled remotely via the user interface. Users can also make bulk edits, track history, and view data such as how often the T.A.P. Tags have been scanned and what operating system and browser were used.

To learn more about how T.A.P. Tag Technologies is using NFC chip technology please visit http://www.TapTagTech.com or view a full product inventory at http://taptagtech.com/Inventory