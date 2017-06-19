We are thrilled to collaborate with the National Stroke Association to help deliver meaningful education and resources to patients suffering from PBA and their caregivers.

The National Stroke Association and NeuroCareLive, the recently launched patient education channel from the PlatformQ Health education network, have partnered to host the site’s inaugural live-online program on June 20, 2017 from 2:00-3:00PM ET. Titled, “Living with the Burden of PBA: Education for Patients and Caregivers” this immersive, expert-led program will be available for patients and caregivers at no cost and will include live video lectures with slides, interactive Q&A, and audience polling throughout. Participants are encouraged to bring their questions to submit during the live broadcast or share in the session’s “Qboard” ahead of time.

More than 7 million patients in the United States suffer from Pseudobulbar affect (PBA), a secondary, underlining condition that occurs in a variety of neurological brain diseases, including Alzheimer disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson disease, and patients who have suffered a stroke or brain injury. Characterized by frequent, unprovoked, and often uncontrollable episodes of laughing or crying, this involuntary and unpredictable condition is often mistakenly attributed to depression or other psychiatric disorders, when in fact it is a neurological condition.

Understanding the urgent need for patient education around conditions like PBA and many other neurological diseases, PlatformQ Health has launched its newest patient education platform NeuroCareLive, aimed at empowering patients and caregivers by providing them with the latest information and care options surrounding their condition.

“Often misunderstood, and as a result underreported and misdiagnosed, PBA impacts a patient’s quality of life, can result in social isolation, and often limits the patient’s work productivity. We are thrilled to collaborate with the National Stroke Association to help deliver meaningful education and resources to patients suffering from PBA and their caregivers,” shared PlatformQ Health CEO, Robert Rosenbloom. “This is the first of what will be a series of educational programs for patients with neurological diseases, like stroke, giving them an opportunity to engage with the faculty in a flexible, user-friendly format, within an individualized and self-paced learning environment that can accommodate the different needs of patients in the privacy and comfort of their own home.”

The presenters for this program come from the Cleveland Clinic. Erik P. Pioro, MD, PhD is a Neurologist specializing in the care of patients with ALS and other complex neurodegenerative motor neuron disorders. Dr. Pioro is the Director of the Section of ALS and Related Disorders at Cleveland Clinic, member of multiple professional associations, and author of numerous journal articles, book chapters and abstracts in the field. Maileen Ulep-Reed, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC is a nationally board-certified family nurse practitioner (NP) with the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is currently a PhD candidate. In addition to working with patients needing neurologic care, Ms Ulep-Reed has served as a clinical instructor at the UNLV School of Nursing, co-chair and committee member for continuing education conferences for NPs, and is an active member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

As a patient advocacy group, the National Stroke Association recognizes the need to innovate in the patient education space. “Our goal is to empower patients and ensure that they are aware of the most-up-to date information on their conditions,” according to Anna Taylor, Director of Programs at the National Stroke Association. “We are excited to partner with PlatformQ Health and bring this live and interactive educational program to our constituents.”

The origins of this patient-oriented program stem from findings from a recent CME-accredited program run in a sister learning channel in the PlatformQ Health network for HCP medical education in neurology, NeuroSeriesLive, from which a post-engagement survey found that 62% of clinician attendees reported their participation in the program had a positive impact on their patients and 78% had a positive impact on their clinical practice. It is anticipated that this one hour live program will make similar progress in helping patients with PBA and their caregivers to reduce their uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the condition and get the right treatment and support. The program aims to provide a greater understanding of the signs and symptoms of PBA and how it differs from psychiatric disorders, medical management can help, and strategies for self-care that minimize the burden of PBA and improve quality of life.

About the National Stroke Association

The National Stroke Association was founded in 1984 as the only national association devoted 100% to support stroke rehabilitation and prevention efforts. The National Stroke Association offers free education, resources, services, and legislative advocacy focused on the needs of stroke survivors, caregivers and healthcare professionals in the stroke community nationwide. They actively provide services to about 90,000 stroke survivors, 30,000 caregivers, and more than 110,000 healthcare professionals in the U.S. and Canada; and the number is growing every day.

About PlatformQ Health

PlatformQ Health is the leading provider of live, online medical education events, operating 16 therapeutically aligned learning channels dedicated to providing clinicians, patients, caregivers, advocates and administrators rigorous, outcomes-centric education aimed at improving patient care. The company’s unique education platform allows physicians and other healthcare professionals to connect online from anywhere, to learn about the latest treatments options, and engage in real-time discussion with scientific, research and patient care experts.