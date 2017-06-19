Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes, held its annual Emerging Technology Show at its Elevate 2017 meeting in Orlando, Fla. The event featured diversity suppliers and developing technology, and provided a showcase for those proposing new, enhanced products and services to Intalere members.

“Intalere is dedicated to providing our members industry leading solutions while delivering the greatest end-to-end supply chain value,” said Deb Zolna, senior vice president of contracting. “The Emerging Tech Show is critical to us in consistently reviewing and adding innovative products for our members.”

Among the mix of solutions featured during the show were:



UVC germicidal light system.

Digital radiography system.

Implant verification software.

Neuro/spine microscope.

Pathogen elimination air system.

“In today’s fast-paced environment, healthcare providers and patients must have access to breakthrough technologies and choices among healthcare products,” said Zolna. “The ability to bring them together for demonstration, evaluation and discussion is important in determining what our members truly value.”

Over the past several years, Intalere has contracted with a number of suppliers who participated in previous shows. Several companies that participated in this year’s event are being evaluated for inclusion in Intalere contracts.

About Intalere

Intalere’s mission focuses on improving the operational health of America’s healthcare providers by designing tailored, smart solutions that deliver optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes. We strive to be the essential partner for operational excellence in healthcare through customized solutions that address customers’ individual needs. We assist our customers in managing their entire spend, providing innovative technologies, products and services, and leveraging the best practices of a provider-led model. As Intalere draws on the power of our owner Intermountain Healthcare’s nationally-recognized supply chain expertise and leadership in technology, process improvement, and evidence-based clinical and business best practices, we are uniquely positioned to be the innovation leader in the healthcare industry. Visit http://www.intalere.com to learn more.