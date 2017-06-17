ApplyConnect® Announces Online Rental Payments Coming Soon

online rental payments This new feature will provide a much needed service for a safe and time saving method of collecting monies and the renter no longer has to write and deliver a check.

ApplyConnect®, a secure, consumer-initiated tenant screening solution, is proud to announce that they will soon be adding online rental payments to their suite of free property management features! In partnership with Payrent.com, this upcoming enhancement will empower landlords and real estate agents with the ability to accept online rental payments from their tenants.

Once enrolled which only takes a couple of minutes, ApplyConnect® users will provide their renter’s email address and the system sends an invitation to the tenant to pay the rent online. Renters will have the option to set up a payment via an ACH bank transfer, using their debit or credit card and monies will be deposited directly into the landlord’s bank account. Just like ApplyConnect®’s unique tenant screening solutions, all convenience fees will be paid by the tenants, making it completely free for landlord and real estate agent users.

“This new feature will provide a much needed service for a safe and time saving method of collecting monies and the renter no longer has to write and deliver a check. We are excited to roll out such a fantastic enhancement which benefits everyone” said Sabrina Bower, President of ApplyConnect®.

Online rental payment capabilities are expected to roll out to ApplyConnect® users this month, joining the company’s recent enhancement to their app available now on iTunes and Google Play. For more information on how to get ApplyConnect®’s safe and hassle-free tenant screening solution, visit https://www.applyconnect.com/.