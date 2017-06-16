This program enables students to train with our expert clinical teams while learning within our hospitals in a real-world environment.

Florida Hospital and Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) have partnered to establish an accelerated BSN nursing program in the Tampa Bay area. Both local and national healthcare organizations are experiencing a shortage of nurses. With the deficiency of qualified nurses and the expanding need for them to help with the aging of the “Baby Boomer” generation, there has never been a better time to seek a professional career in the nursing field. Two informational sessions and open houses for interested applicants will be held on June 22nd and June 29th from 2:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Hunter’s Green Country Club located on 18101 Longwater Run Drive in Tampa, Florida. This fast track program can be completed in as little as 17 months, after general education requirements have been met. LMU is now accepting applications for their first class in Fall 2017 and classes will be held at the new extended learning site located at 3102 East 138th Street in Tampa. The site will offer administrative offices, classrooms, study rooms, a skills laboratory and a library to be utilized for training purposes. The class size for the program will range from 24 to 48 students.

LMU prides themselves on being an elite nursing program that produces market ready nurses with unparalleled training that starts graduates off on the right foot in their new profession. LMU’s program prepares nurses for the national board exams and recently had an impressive pass rate of 98% for its December 2016 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates.

Nurses are the foundation of a hospital and at the heart of healthcare. Passionate about helping others, nurses have a rewarding career that creates an opportunity to be an advocate for people in need and make a last impression on their recovery and life. As healthcare becomes more readily available to the public with an aging population and an increase in nurses who are reaching retirement age, the shortage of nurses across the U.S. is a major dilemma in hospitals.

“Florida Hospital values this partnership with LMU as they are a leading university in educating future nurses who are ready to be highly successful is this ever-growing field. With over 200 current nursing vacancies across our hospital network, we are in search of individuals who have the desire to provide compassionate care and join the Florida Hospital team. This program enables students to train with our expert clinical teams while learning within our hospitals in a real-world environment. We are glad to assist with their professional development,” said Dr. Robin McGuinness, Senior Executive Officer of Patient Outcomes, Florida Hospital, West Florida Division of the Adventist Health System.

Founded in 1897, LMU is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. It’s located in Harrogate, Tennessee about 55 miles north of Knoxville and operates extended learning sites throughout Southern Appalachia. LMU is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and all programs in the Caylor School of Nursing are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

In addition to the BSN program, LMU will offer its Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) at the Tampa site beginning January 2018. To learn more about LMU nursing degrees, please visit nursing.LMUnet.edu. For more information, call (800) 325-0900 ext. 6324 or stop by the LMU Nursing Information Session on June 22nd and 29th from 2:00 – 7:00 PM at Hunter’s Green Country Club.

About Florida Hospital, Adventist Health System, West Florida Division

Florida Hospital, the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System, is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. It also includes a free-standing ER in Palm Harbor. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit FloridaHospital.com.

About Lincoln Memorial University

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or e-mail at admissions(at)LMUnet(dot)edu.