Stephanie Higashi, founder of HEALTH ATLAST, discusses the alternatives to medical and recreational marijuana when dealing with pain and stress. Instead of using a substance that hasn’t proven to be completely safe, we encourage patients to explore tried and true treatment options like chiropractic care.

From 2002 to 2015, the rate of opioid-related deaths has increased more than two-fold(1), leading some to call for the legalization of medical marijuana as a safer alternative to traditional medical therapies. But even as more states approve marijuana for a variety of ailments, research is beginning to reveal the destructive effects marijuana can have on patients and their families. As a time-tested, safer alternative, new integrated healthcare practices, like those at HEALTH ATLAST, offer proven therapies, like medical, chiropractic care, massage and acupuncture, that help patients find relief without putting them at risk.

One of the most popular forms of medical marijuana includes edible products, which may contain levels of THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, of up to 95%(2). In states that have legalized medical marijuana, there have already been recorded increases in the numbers of traffic deaths involving marijuana use; in Colorado alone, fatal accidents involving marijuana increased by an astonishing 62%(2).

Additionally, rates of hospitalization for marijuana-related incidents have risen. In Colorado, hospitalizations involving marijuana increased by approximately 30% each year since its legalization(2). In Washington and Colorado, rates of marijuana-related poisonings have also risen drastically(2). Further, marijuana use has been associated with memory problems, learning deficits, and lower IQ(2).

Stephanie Higashi, founder of HEALTH ATLAST, says, “It’s still the early days of our research into medical marijuana, and, while there are some documented benefits for some patients, there are still substantial risks associated with marijuana use. Instead of using a substance that hasn’t proven to be completely safe, we encourage patients to explore tried and true treatment options like chiropractic care.”

A safer and more effective alternative to both traditional medical treatments, including opioids, and medical marijuana continues to be therapies such as chiropractic care, exercise, massage and acupuncture, offered by integrated healthcare facilities. As many as 94% of patients report a substantial reduction – 30% – in lower back pain four weeks after chiropractic adjustment(3). Already, 27 million Americans visit chiropractors each year for treatment that doesn’t involve prescription medications or medical marijuana(3).

Dr. Stephanie Higashi says, “Patients most commonly come in with symptoms such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, anxiety, depression, or stress. Solutions such as chiropractic’s, acupuncture, massage, exercise and more should and can be tried without any worry of addiction.” She continued to explain HEALTH ATLAST believes in providing patients with safe, effective alternatives to both traditional medical treatments and new, untested remedies like medical marijuana. The goal is to continue to provide these types of treatments to patients in each franchise location. That way, patients can be sure they are receiving the most comprehensive, holistic treatment from a multidisciplinary team that avoids the use of substances as much as possible.

About HEALTH ATLAST:

HEALTH ATLAST was founded to bring medical, chiropractic, acupuncture and massage care models together into one convenient, all-encompassing healthcare practice.

At each HEALTH ATLAST franchise location, patients have access to knowledgeable, experienced health care providers, including medical doctors, doctors of chiropractic, and physiotherapists. Once a firm medical diagnosis is made, each patient is treated with the goal of successful rehabilitation and healing while avoiding unnecessary medications or surgeries as much as possible.

About Stephanie Higashi:

Stephanie Higashi while growing up observed people using marijuana, unnecessary prescription drugs and was dismayed to find a national model of healthcare focused on prescribing medications and performing invasive surgeries without first exploring safer alternative therapies. She began a search to find different solutions for medical problems, incorporating alternative methods of healthcare into one unique, all-encompassing practice model.

