GiftLogic Point of Sale

GiftLogic recently completed certification with Cayan's Genius Platform, now integrating its Point of Sale system with this innovative solution. According to a representative from GiftLogic, "This opens up EMV and contact-less payment types to our customers, bolstering the legacy integration to add the very latest EMV technologies."

Cayan Genius marries the traditional debit and credit card processing terminal with mobile, EMV, gift and loyalty, and swipe / PIN debit payments. "One terminal enables merchants to accept plain old plastic alongside NFC and QR codes," the representative explained. "And GiftLogic 2017 streamlines the entire experience for cashiers and customers alike."

In addition to the ability to accept EMV chip cards and other payment types, merchants using GiftLogic and Cayan Genius can use any number of different merchant payment processors with this platform. "Whether a retailer has an established relationship with a merchant processor or wants to switch to a new one, the Cayan Genius terminal is compatible.

The experience of using Cayan Genius with GiftLogic is comparable to using any other credit card terminal from within the point-of-sale system with the notable difference of being able to accept both traditional and emerging payment types. For the customer, Cayan's color LED display integrates with product details stored in GiftLogic. For example, as items are rung up, their pictures, item name, and price are displayed on the Cayan Genius PIN pad.

"This display helps customers confirm that their order is correct, long before the receipt is printed," the representative said. "Any errors can be rectified at the point of sale. This is visually appealing, and customers can even scroll through the screen, reviewing their order in real-time before completing the transaction."

About GiftLogic

GiftLogic 2017 Point of Sale software enables merchants of all sizes to manage their stores, inventory, customer relationships, and more in an easy-to-use environment. This solution features an attractive price point with big box style features that allow retailers to deliver an improved customer experience. Optional features include an integrated fingerprint reader, time clock software, gift registry, consignment, QuickBooks integration, and much more.