Clinical Ink partnered with Integron to leverage their experience managing devices and data throughout the world to ensure we can meet our customers’ IoT provisioning demands for clinical trials, globally.

Clinical Ink, the pioneering provider of eSource and patient engagement technologies, and Integron, a leading provider of managed services for the connected health and Internet of Things (IoT) industry, have partnered to extend Clinical Ink’s mobile device and sensor deployment capabilities to engage and collect data from patients in clinical trials.

The life science industry is accelerating the adoption of mobile devices and IoT technology to simplify the patient experience while collecting increasingly sophisticated endpoint data. Incorporating mobile and IoT devices requires global expertise to handle unique geographic logistical challenges, variable connectivity options, and device security/support for patients and sites.

“More and more clinical trial sponsors want to leverage mobile devices to engage patients and capture study data anytime and anywhere,” said Jonathan Andrus, chief operating officer, Clinical Ink. “SureSource Engage gives sponsors the option to deploy an integrated ePRO, patient engagement and IoT platform that integrates with multiple sensors in either a provisioned or a Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) model. We partnered with Integron to leverage their experience managing devices and data throughout the world to ensure we can meet our customers’ IoT provisioning demands for clinical trials, globally.”

“The clinical trial space represents an important market for Integron,” stated Bryan Lubel, president of Integron. “Our wireless and mobile device management (MDM) services, which enable secure and seamless data capture through connected devices and sensors, combined with the patient engagement and data access capabilities of Clinical Ink, are providing cost-effective, seamless delivery and technology management to deliver successful clinical trial engagements.”

Integron and Clinical Ink will both be showcasing their capabilities at DIA 2017, June 18 – 22 in Chicago. Visit Integron in booth 2058 and Clinical Ink in booth 527 to learn more.

About Clinical Ink

Founded in 2007, Clinical Ink® is transforming clinical development with innovative technologies that make clinical research easier for sites, sponsors and patients. Clinical Ink’s SureSource® comprehensive platform directly captures eSource data and documents and improves patient engagement by focusing on the critical moments that matter when executing the protocol. Clinical Ink maintains offices in Cambridge, MA, Winston-Salem, NC, and Philadelphia, PA. Find more at http://www.clinicalink.com..

About Integron

Integron is an Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services company that serves the connected health, telehealth, life sciences and remote patient monitoring sectors of the healthcare industry. Integron manages the complexities of enterprise IoT solutions by offering a comprehensive set of services, technology, and strong vendor relationships across the entire IoT landscape. Our managed IoT services include wireless connectivity, provisioning, mobile device management and support, and security. To learn more, visit http://www.integron.com.