Stratosphere Networks will sponsor the Great Blue Benefit, the 15th annual fundraiser for the Alliance of the Great Lakes. The event – formerly known as the Taste of the Great Lakes – will take place on Thursday, June 22 from 6-9 p.m. at the Columbia Yacht Club at 111 North Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.

Proceeds support the Alliance’s policy, education, and volunteer programs that protect drinking water, keep beaches and coastlines clean, and educate young people about the Great Lakes and the responsibility to protect and preserve them.

“The Great Blue Benefit celebrates our region’s love of the Great Lakes and raises funds for our work to protect this global treasure that is the largest source of surface fresh water on Earth,” said Joel Brammeier, Alliance for the Great Lakes president and CEO. “We are thankful for the support of Stratosphere Networks and their commitment to the vital work of protecting our waters for generations to come.”

This is Stratosphere’s second year in a row sponsoring the annual event, which brings together more than 300 supporters of the Alliance and raises more than $200,000 every year.

“We’re proud to sponsor this fundraiser for the Alliance of the Great Lakes once again and support the organization’s efforts to conserve and restore a valuable natural resource,” said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. “Our company prioritizes giving back to the community and protecting the environment to make the Chicago area a great place for all of us to live.”

Stratosphere Networks, a Chicago IT support provider, delivers comprehensive technology solutions and services to businesses across all industries nationwide. The company’s fully staffed network operations center (NOC) provides a range of maintenance services and support, including business continuity, disaster recovery, remote and on-site support, 24/7/365 proactive network monitoring, desktop support, and ongoing maintenance.

To learn more about the 2017 Great Blue Benefit and purchase tickets, visit the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ website.

Stratosphere Networks is a Chicago-based multifaceted IT managed service provider focused on delivering comprehensive technology services and solutions to meet and exceed the always-changing, diverse business needs. Since 2003, Stratosphere Networks has grown exponentially and continues to provide the best-in-class and cost-effective solutions to businesses in all industries. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

