Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation (OTCQB: TDYSD) (the “Company”, “we” or “OTE”), a project developer for Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (“OTEC”), clean hydrothermal energy plants, and Seawater District Cooling/Seawater Air Conditioning (“SWAC”) cooling plants, today announced that New York Times bestselling and award-winning National Geographic author Thomas M. Kostigen has joined OTE’s board of advisors.

Mr. Kostigen comes to the board as a Senior Sustainability Advisor to advocate for OTE and its technology, which promulgates renewable energy and fresh water to communities in need around the globe. He will also work with management in its efforts to create awareness of OTE within the impact investing community. Impact investments seek to foster positive social and financial returns. They address social challenges, such as natural resource inefficiencies, community development, or education, among other issues, while at the same time providing investment opportunities. Impact investing is one of the fastest growing segments in financial services and OTE is proud to be a member of its chorus.

"Tom Kostigen is well-known within environmental and impact investing circles. His standing in this community, combined with his unique skill set, make him a strong addition to the OTE team. We look forward to his support in furthering our mission," said Jeremy P. Feakins, Chairman and CEO of Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation.

Mr. Kostigen said, “I am excited to be part of OTE during this important phase of development. OTE’s solutions to the lack of affordable and sustainable energy and water in developing nations are what the world needs today. Abdication of climate policy by the USA on a federal level necessitates further and more large-scale actions by companies and individuals. I believe that OTE’s technology can rocket progress in battling climate change and its effects.”

Other members of OTE’s prestigious advisory board include Roy Bernardi, Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Ed Rendell, Former Governor of Pennsylvania; Rear Admiral (Ret.) Janice Hamby, Chancellor, National Defense University; Tom Wells, Founding Partner of Wells, Jaworski, & Liebman, LLP; Diane Poillon, CEO at Willow Valley Associates, Inc.; and Professor Howard Hanson, Scientific Director of SNMREC, Florida Atlantic University.

Thomas M. Kostigen is best known for authoring The Green Book, one of the most successful environmental books of all time. His most recent book for National Geographic won the highly regarded Louis J. Battan award. He founded The Climate Survivalist column for USA Today and is a former global columnist for The Wall Street Journal Digital Network and editor at Bloomberg News.

He directs a widely attended Impact Investing conference annually for sophisticated investors and financial advisors.

Kostigen appears regularly in the media, including appearances on the Today Show, CNN’s Erin Burnett, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Entertainment Tonight, Fox News, the Dennis Miller Show, National Public Radio, and CNBC, among many other outlets. He also speaks widely at major conferences and events around the globe, including The Climate Project in Seville, Spain where he shared the stage with Nobel Prize winners Al Gore and Rajendra Pachauri; The Aspen Institute; The Commonwealth Club; Disney’s Environmentality conference; and other forums large and small.

About Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation

OTE is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Company designs and develops deep-water hydrothermal clean-energy systems which include producing fossil-fuel free electricity through Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) and environmentally friendly cooling though Seawater Air Conditioning (SWAC). An important part of the technology is the production of large amounts of water for drinking, aquaculture, and agriculture.

OTE’s technology is best suited to tropical and subtropical regions of the world where about 3 billion people live. It utilizes the natural temperature differential in oceans to generate base-load, 24/7, clean, non-polluting electricity, as well as alternative, energy-efficient cooling systems and fresh water, the latter of which is essential for the entire world, particularly developing communities. Since the 1970s, OTEC and SWAC systems have been successfully demonstrated and operating in several locations around the world.

For additional information regarding OTE, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.otecorporation.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release regarding OTE’s plans or expectations constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation: a decision by any of the interested parties to not enter into a definitive power purchase agreement; the inability of the parties to successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive power purchase agreement; the inability of the parties to meet every closing condition contained in such definitive power purchase agreement and the protection and maintenance of OTE’s intellectual property rights. Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in OTE’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Risk Factors." Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements may change. Except as required by law, OTE disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

D: 646 762 4518

sprince(at)pcgadvisory.com