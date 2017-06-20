TPx Taps Kim Cummings as Channel Manager - Northwest Region

Kim Cummings, TPx Channel Manager - Northwest Region “Kim Cummings is a seasoned industry veteran and top-performing channel manager with a well-earned reputation for supporting agents and their customers.”

TPx Communications, the nation’s premier managed services carrier, has hired industry veteran Kim Cummings as channel manager - Northwest Region. The appointment is the latest in a series of moves to accelerate the company’s channel sales development and expansion nationwide.

Prior to joining TPx, Cummings was the national channel manager for Frontier and a regional channel manager at Windstream, where she was responsible for the support and growth of agent and value-added reseller (VAR) partnerships. She brings 15 years of industry experience and a proven track record of working with channel partners to build out new markets and grow revenue.

“Kim is a seasoned industry veteran and top-performing channel manager with a well-earned reputation for supporting agents and their customers,” said Jim Delis, who was recently named TPx’s senior vice president, national channel development, to lead the company’s national channel expansion. “We are excited to welcome her to our team and know that she will be a tremendous asset for our partners.”

Cummings will be responsible for recruiting, training and supporting channel partners in the Pacific Northwest. She will work side-by-side with partners on technology selection, solution design and customer service, and ensure they have the tools and resources needed to succeed as businesses increasingly migrate to cloud-based solutions and managed services.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of TPx and the timing couldn’t be better with the company’s national expansion and rapid growth in managed services,” said Cummings. “I’ve known colleagues at TPx for many years and always admired the loyalty they inspired from partners. It’s exciting to be a part of that culture now and also on the ground floor of an aggressive expansion nationwide. With TPx solutions and support, the opportunities for partners in the Northwest are limitless.”

