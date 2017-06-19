Skuid Hires Channels and Alliances Leader

Skuid, the leading cloud design-and-deploy platform for accelerating sales innovation, engagement and productivity, announced today that Chris Archibald will join the company as senior director of channel development. In his new role, Archibald will expand Skuid partnerships with consultants, independent software vendors (ISVs) and resellers to further accelerate the company’s market growth. He will be based in Skuid’s Bay Area office in Walnut Creek.

Archibald comes to Skuid with nearly 20 years of experience in the areas of channel development, channel sales and channel marketing from industry-leading enterprise and consumer technology companies. Prior to joining Skuid, Chris was senior director of strategic technology alliances at ServiceNow, an enterprise information technology cloud company.

Archibald’s experience comes to Skuid at a critical time. An effective partner ecosystem can help expand Skuid usage within all types and sizes of companies. The recent launch of Skuid Platform on Amazon Web Services has opened up a world of new opportunities for creating made-to-order systems of engagement for all types of users, with little to no code required. The right partners can help Skuid customers achieve more with less, driving huge productivity gains and return on investment. Skuid currently has a solid foundation of prestigious partners serving a variety of markets, including Fujitsu, Huron Consulting Group, OpenGate Consulting, RoseTree Solutions, SaaSli, and many others.

“For our customers, it’s all about innovating and getting to market faster,” says Ken McElrath, Skuid founder and CEO. “Chris brings solid experience and passion for recruiting the best and brightest technology partners. By locking arms with partners across the globe, we will be able to deliver more human-centered enterprise solutions to more people even faster.”

“There’s a massive opportunity for consultants, service providers, and ISVs to leverage the Skuid design-and-deploy platform,” says Archibald. “With Skuid, partners can deliver beautiful, innovative enterprise-scale solutions that improve user experience, increase application adoption, and deliver real business value to enterprise customers at blazing speed. I’m excited to join a great team that’s creating new business opportunities for channel and alliance partners and making a huge difference for our customers.”

To learn more about Skuid’s partner program, visit the Skuid Partner page.

About Skuid

Skuid was founded in 2013 on the simple belief that enterprise apps should stop forcing people to behave like machines. Instead, apps should behave more like the humans who use them, so everyone can thrive in the digital world. With Skuid’s simple-to-use but incredibly robust cloud design-and-deploy platform, companies can seamlessly unite their data, apps, and processes to unleash productivity and engagement, particularly in sales organizations. With hundreds of customers and more than 5.2 million users across 32 countries, Skuid has garnered national media coverage from Inc., Forbes, Fortune, Entrepreneur, TechCrunch, and others.