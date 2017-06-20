Opening the skylight during the night can help circulate cool air and homeowners can save money on their air conditioning bills.

Solar Skylights, a VELUX authorized dealer, is announcing the opening of a new website to offer quality skylights at competitive prices.

In terms of the industry, many competitors offer Velux skylights but only Solar Skylights has excellent customer service and they are ready to talk with you about the right skylight solution for your home.

We see an increase in the use of skylights as homeowners become aware of them as a low-cost solution to increase natural light and improve circulation in their home. “Many homeowners are adding skylights when they remodel or especially when they are replacing an older roof. Opening the skylight during the night can help circulate cool air and homeowners can save money on their air conditioning bills. Skylights are eco-friendly that way.”

The skylight industry grows steadily each year as the amount of new homes and home remodels increases. New homes, condominiums and townhomes are being built at an increased rate as home prices continue to rise from the crash in 2008.

Tax credits are also available for VELUX solar powered skylights through 2021. VELUX solar powered skylights qualify for a 30% federal tax credit on purchase and installation before 2019. In 2020, the federal tax credit for VELUX solar powered skylights is reduced to 26%, and further reduced to 22% for 2021. A homeowner can just fill out the IRS Tax form 5695 and submit it with their taxes.

"We are happy to announce our launch. We want to supply functional and eco-friendly skylights for our customers to remodel their home decor.” Take advantage of the 30% federal tax credit while it lasts.

About Solar Skylights

Solar Skylights, established in 2016, is an authorized dealer of VELUX skylights in the U.S. Solar Skylights offers the complete line of VELUX skylights, sun tunnels and roof windows for new homes and home remodels. Offerings include solar skylights, manual skylights, fixed skylights, electronic skylights, sun tunnels and roof windows. For more information please contact Solar Skylights at http://www.solarskylights.com/contact-us/.

