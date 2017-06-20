The Blue Haven Resort and Marina, where this condo is located, is on the northeastern tip of Providenciales’ Leeward Coast, which is one of the most sought-after destinations in the Turks and Caicos Islands

RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks and Caicos Islands recently lowered the price of its luxury 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Blue Haven condo listing to USD $675,000. Located within Providenciales’ exclusive Blue Haven Resort and Marina, this home will be the ideal acquisition for the right purchaser.

Built in 2008, the condo has approximately 1,546 square feet of living space. It is located on the fourth floor of the resort, and offers incredible views of the calm, turquoise water below. Many amenities are available to the owners of this condo, including just about any water sport activity, three on-site dining facilities, a fitness center, an on-site spa, and the newly-opened Island Market. Blue Haven’s sister properties, Alexandra Resort and Beach House, both located at Grace Bay Beach, are just a short shuttle trip away.

“This condo is ideal for a family vacation home, as a rental property or as a real estate investment,” says Blair MacPherson, co-owner of RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos Islands and a member of the Turks and Caicos Real Estate Association (TCREA). “The Blue Haven Resort and Marina, where this condo is located, is on the northeastern tip of Providenciales’ Leeward Coast, which is one of the most sought-after destinations in the Turks and Caicos Islands. With this new price point, we don’t expect this condo to stay very long on the market.”

MacPherson encourages anyone interested in this Blue Haven condo to contact him for more information or to schedule a showing. He can be reached by phone at 1-800-941-0465 or 1-649-432-5677, or by email at blair@blairmacpherson.com.

