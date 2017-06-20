Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces the following Texas projects will go forward. Construct-A-Lead’s newly implemented advanced search feature allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users are able to track projects status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com and sign up for a no obligation test drive, where they will be able to experience these newly integrated features. Users will be able to receive regular alerts on new and updated construction projects, in accordance with the individual’s preference.

An example of the Texas projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Dallas, TX – Xerox redevelopment- Plans call for the redevelopment of the former Xerox property into a 1,400,000 SF mixed use development, to include a residential tower, luxury hotel, shopping and restaurants plus two office towers. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2019 $1,500,000,000. Project ID: 1393622

Katy, TX – VibraLife – Plans call for building a new post-acute and residential care community at 58,000 square feet and provide a total of 104 beds, including a 70-bed transitional care rehabilitation center, an 18-bed assisted living center and a 16-bed secured memory care unit. Construction start: 6/22/2017, $25,000,000 Project ID: 1393321

Austin, TX – Arrive hotel – Plans call for a new boutique hotel. 83 rooms. 5 story. The 58,600-square feet. Construction start: Q4, 2017. $17,400,000 Project ID: 1393621

San Antonio, TX – Southside ISD New Elementary School - Plans call for building a new elementary school totaling approximately 65,000 square feet. Construction start: Q3, 2017. $30,000,000 Project ID: 1393271

San Marcos, TX – Cabana Beach – Plans call for the renovation and upgrade of the newly acquired 744-bed community serving the students at Texas State University. Construction start: OQ3, Q4, 2017, $10,000,000. Project ID: 1393439

McAllen, TX – Premier Plaza Retail Center – Plans call for the new construction of a 46,000-square-foot shopping center with Class A medical space on the second floor. Construction start: July, 2017. $5,000,000. Project ID: 1393491

