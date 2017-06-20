VeraCore Appoints Diana Stein as Marketing Manager

“We are excited to welcome Diana to the VeraCore family”

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc., a fulfillment software leader, welcomes Diana Stein to the marketing team. Diana will be responsible for creating and executing marketing strategies designed to drive growth and increase brand awareness.

“We are excited to welcome Diana to the VeraCore family,” said Denise Lunden, VeraCore President. “Her marketing expertise will help us reach our business objectives as we continue to expand and innovate. Diana’s background in driving marketing campaigns from inception through completion make her a tremendous asset.”

Stein comes to VeraCore with nearly ten years of professional experience in digital marketing and brand management. Having worked with both small businesses and large, global corporations, Ms. Stein has a deep understanding of the importance of targeted messaging and goal-driven results.

About VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. has been providing order fulfillment and warehouse management software to fulfillment companies, printers, e-retailers and marketing service providers for over thirty years. Their software solutions are found at the center of thousands of fulfillment programs across a wide range of industries.