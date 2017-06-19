Intrinsic CTMS, Intrinsic eTMF, and Insights RM are made for proactive study management and data integration while abandoning all the “extras” that people never use.

Intrinsic Clinical Systems announced it will attend DIA’s Annual Meeting, designed to foster the international exchange of actionable insights to improve health globally through the advancement of lifesaving medicines and technologies.Intrinsic will be discussing its mission to make clinical trial management faster, easier, and less painful. Attendees can visit Intrinsic’s booth showcasing its four key clinical software products—CTMS, eTMF, resource management, and feasibility/site engagement—that help biopharma companies more easily manage their operations.

“We’ve felt the frustration of clinical trial management systems that are overstuffed with needless features,” said Greg Cohee, Partner at Intrinsic Clinical Systems. “We spent a lot of time getting the user experience right. We’ve heard the industry’s requests for minimal data entry, a simple interface, and a foolproof study management solution.”

“Intrinsic CTMS is a contemporary CTMS with a streamlined interface that integrates with nearly any other clinical system,” said Eric Lake, Partner at Intrinsic Clinical Systems. “The tool’s clean design was created to make study management seamless and efficient. The modern, ribbon-based navigation reduces the learning curve to almost nothing.”

“In addition, we are thrilled to share our resource management tool, Insights RM, with DIA attendees. We’ve really had an overwhelming response thus far,” continued Eric Lake. “The tool resonates with companies because of its simple and flexible structure. It can be customized easily to fit the needs of any organization, which allows for convenient, time efficient, and cost effective management and manipulation of data and reports.”

“The pharma industry is facing new challenges in study complexity which makes this a pivotal time for more efficient tools. Intrinsic CTMS, Intrinsic eTMF, and Insights RM are made for proactive study management and data integration while abandoning all the “extras” that people never use,” said Matt Kiernan, Partner at Intrinsic Clinical Systems. “We’re also excited to showcase Informer, our site feasibility and engagement tool, which lets sponsors easily collect feasibility survey results while at the same time keeping track of who is contacting which sites. Companies are focusing on improving site relationships, and Informer is built for that purpose.”

Those interested in learning more about Intrinsic Clinical Systems or upcoming events can visit http://www.IntrinsicCS.com. To request additional information, please contact Eric Lake at (973) 945-4482.

