Engel & Völkers Miami looks forward to helping real estate tech entrepreneurs, particularly those based in South Florida as well as abroad, that are committed to leading South Florida’s entrepreneurial community to continued growth.

Engel & Völkers Miami, a luxury real estate firm specializing in the sale of residential and commercial property, joined forces with eMerge Americas 2017. The ground-breaking B2B technology conference, connects companies with business and government leaders from North America, Latin America and Europe. The fourth annual conference took place June 12-13, bringing together the world’s top innovators under one roof to discover the latest technology trends, particularly in the real estate industry.

As eMerge Americas' 2017 exclusive real estate partner, Engel & Völkers Miami participated in a prestigious panel segment, titled, “Real Estate Tech: A Traditional Industry's Game-Changer.” The panel took on Monday, June 12th at 10:30am at the Miami Beach Convention Center’s Launchpad Stage. The panel featured top international innovators who shared their views on today’s hottest real estate innovation and technology trends and how they’re impacting everyone from co-living millennials and traditional brokerage firms to national developers. The event was moderated by Irving Padron, Engel & Völkers Miami’s License Partner & Managing Broker. Other panelists included, Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America, Don Peebles, Real Estate Entrepreneur, Author, Founder, Chairman & CEO of The Peebles Corporation, and Brad Inman, Renowned Author; Entrepreneur; Founder & CEO of Inman News.

Because of Engel & Völkers Miami’s forward thinking and innovative ways, eMerge Americas selected the company for this exclusive industry partnership – the first in the event’s four-year history. Like eMerge, Engel & Völkers Miami is focused on innovation and strengthening the tech sector in South Florida, making this an ideal partnership for the two like-minded brands.

Over recent years, technology has increasingly disrupted many industries and major cities, and real estate and South Florida are no exceptions. Investment in private equity in Florida has grown exponentially; last year, Florida ranked fourth in the nation for investment from private equity following Texas, California and Massachusetts. Altogether, more than $644 billion was invested in U.S. companies in 2016 ($41.8 billion of that was invested in Florida), and 60 percent of the capital went to two sectors: information technology and business services. In real estate tech, global financing for real estate tech companies hit $2.7 billion in 2016, up from $451 million three years earlier. South Florida is already one of the most attractive global markets for property investors, and these recent developments have only made it more appealing to also invest and strengthen and support Miami's burgeoning real estate tech scene.

“Engel & Völkers Miami looks forward to helping real estate tech entrepreneurs, particularly those based in South Florida as well as abroad, that are committed to leading South Florida’s entrepreneurial community to continued growth, says Irving Padron, Engel & Völkers Miami License Partner & Managing Broker. “Our advisors and clients will all benefit from our commitment to growing this community and staying at the forefront of tech trends for our industry."

No stranger to cutting-edge technology, Engel & Völkers North America recently announced the launch of a network-wide initiative to integrate virtual reality technology, capabilities and support into each of its real estate shops in North America. It also unveiled that it will provide each of its brokerages with a virtual reality camera, Google glasses as well as informational webinars, marketing tools and support. This not only supports domestic business, but adds great value as a truly global real estate network.

The 2017 eMerge Americas lineup also included top technology and business leaders, both from the U.S. and Latin America, like Steve Wozniak, Uri Levine, Marcelo Claure and Gustavo Cisneros. And the big names representing Apple, Waze, Sprint and the Cisneros Group and others, including Magic Leap’s Rony Abovitz and perennial crowd favorite Pitbull, were also on the 2017 eMerge Americas agenda.

###

About Engel & Völkers Florida

Engel & Völkers Florida continues to strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state. Currently, there are multiple locations across Florida, including: 30A Beaches, Belleair, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale-Las Olas, Jupiter, Key West, Madeira Beach, Marathon, Marco Island, Melbourne, Miami-Coral Gables, Naples, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, South Tampa, Stuart, Sunny Isles Beach, and Wellington.

Engel & Völkers is expanding its reach throughout Florida and is interested in meeting anyone interested in being a part of its global network, which is known for demonstrating Competence, Exclusivity and Passion. Feel free to stop in any local shop or call our corporate office, located at 975 6th Ave S, Suite 104 Naples, FL 34102-6753 USA. Tel: +1 239-348- 9000.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 8,000 real estate advisors in more than 700 brokerages spanning 32 countries across five continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry’s top leaders, performers and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas serves as the preeminent innovative thought exchange transforming Miami into the technological hub of the Americas. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with the America’s top business executives, IT decision-makers, and entrepreneurs, partnerships are forged that spur visionary innovation and technological advancements for the betterment of business and society. eMerge’s founding partners include: Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, Medina Capital, Greenberg Traurig and Miami Herald. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit: http://www.emergeamericas.org.

For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://florida.evusa.com

For media inquiry, please contact: Linzee Werkmeister

Tel: (239) 348-9000

Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)EngelVoelkers(dot)com