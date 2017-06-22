Catapult Learning, Inc. today announced that the company has been awarded a three-year contract to provide Title services to the Seton Catholic Schools Network in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Beginning in the 2017–2018 school year, the company will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of services, including reading and math intervention, professional development, and its Family Connections program to the network’s 13 Catholic K–8 schools.

Established in July 2016, the Seton Catholic Schools is a collaborative network of Archdiocese of Milwaukee Catholic elementary schools that works to strengthen the educational, community, and faith experiences of students, staff, and community members. The network’s goal in awarding the three-year contract is to align to one provider who can provide all Title services and ensure the schools receive and best utilize all of their Title I, II, and III funds.

William Hughes, Chief Academic Officer for Seton Catholic Schools, explained the choice of Catapult Learning as service provider. “Catapult Learning’s ability to leverage professional development as well as Title I, II, and III funds across our schools—and establish efficiencies in doing so—is what made the company stand apart from other service providers.”

Seton Catholic Schools’ Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Leni Dietrich, added: “Using one service provider ensures the alignment of the schools’ Title instruction. It’s important that the work done in the Title classrooms is in line with what is happening in the students’ regular classrooms.”

Catapult Learning has served Milwaukee Public Schools for over 13 years, offering Title math and reading intervention services aligned to college and career-readiness standards. The three-year contract with Seton Catholic Schools will enable the company to develop a strong working partnership with both network leadership and the 13 schools’ leaders and teachers.

“The mission of the Seton Catholic Schools Network is to create lifelong success for their students, regardless of social and academic challenges,” explained Raymond Mendenilla, Catapult Learning’s Territory Vice President – Midwest. “This resonates strongly with the mission of Catapult Learning, and we look forward to having an impact on the youth of today, who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

About Catapult Learning: Catapult Learning, Inc. has dedicated over four decades to providing outstanding education solutions that generate demonstrable academic achievement and better life outcomes for students, regardless of their learning barriers or other challenges they may face. The company’s team of 5,600 educators works to achieve sustained academic gains and build teacher and leadership capacity through evidence-based programs that include intervention services, special education and alternative education programs, and professional development solutions. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, Catapult Learning partners with over 500 school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest school districts in the United States.