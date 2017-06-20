Ashley W.

During the months of February to April 2017, Resource One Credit Union offered a “Drive Free Auto Loan Promotion.” Anyone that booked a qualifying auto loan during the promotional period received 90 days no pay and had the option to choose between 0.50% rate discount or $250 cash back.

In addition, members who qualified for this promotion were automatically entered to win prizes such as free car washes for a year (valued up to $150), gas gift cards (valued up to $500), and the grand prize of loan payments paid for one year (valued up to $6,000). Resource One Credit Union would like to congratulate the prize winners below.

Free Car Washes for a Year (valued up to $150)

Alian A., Leslie M., Alisenia J., Esmon S., Joel R., Gregory D., Karen D., Larhonda S., Kascie S., Shayla W.

Gas Gift Card (valued up to $500)

Diana M. Leo G., Jeffrey B., Michael B., Daniel T.

Drive Free Grand Prize Winner – Loan Payments Made for 1 Year (valued up to $6,000)

Ashley W.

