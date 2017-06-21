Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC Hires Attorney Josette C. Allen

Family Law Attorney Josette C. Allen Ms. Allen can handle complex financial litigation and is a court approved guardian ad litem on behalf of children of divorce.

The law firm of Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC announces the hiring of Attorney Josette C. Allen to its staff of nearly 30 attorneys. Ms. Allen joined the firm after having operated her own family law practice in Naperville, Illinois.

Ms. Allen will continue that focus as an associate attorney with Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC., and she brings over twelve years of experience handling family law matters. She can handle complex financial litigation and is a court approved guardian ad litem on behalf of children of divorce.

Ms. Allen was formerly employed by the Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., a family law practice in Wheaton, Illinois. She has experience in school law involving special education matters as a due process hearing officer with the Illinois State Board of Education and has served as the Chair of the DuPage County Bar Association School Law Committee. She has criminal litigation experience as a public defender for DuPage County.

Ms. Allen received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University in 1989 and a juris doctorate from the Indiana University School of Law in 1992. She was admitted to the Illinois State Bar in 1992 and is also a member of the DuPage County Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, American Bar Association, and Association of Family and Conciliation Courts.

Ms. Allen is honored to join the highly respected and talented legal team of Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC. Clients can contact her by calling 630-434-0400 or emailing jallen(at)momlaw.com.

About Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC:

Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC is a full-service law firm located in Lisle, Illinois, with clients nationwide. Our attorneys provide legal representation in several practice areas, including commercial and civil litigation, appellate practice, business law, real estate, criminal defense, family law, and estate planning. To schedule an appointment with one of our attorneys, call 630-434-0400 or complete our online contact form.