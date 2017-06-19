G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Summer 2017 Payroll Software Grid report to help businesses make the best payroll technology buying decision. ADP Workforce Now, UltiPro, QuickBooks Desktop Pro, SurePayroll, PeopleSoft, Dayforce, Kronos Workforce Central, and Kronos Workforce Ready were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Patriot Payroll, Justworks, APS Payroll Solution, Wagepoint, eStratEx, Fuse Workforce Management, and Rise were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. Patriot Payroll earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while ADP Workforce Now earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



Administration features are easier — Compared to “Employee Self Service” feature questions, the satisfaction scores from the “Administration” feature section are on average nearly 5 percentage points higher. The “direct deposit” feature has the highest category average for any feature rating at 93%. “Pre-tax deductions,” “check/W-2 printing,” and “check/W-2 delivery” all have over feature rating averages higher than 90% as well. One could infer that administrators have a simpler time with payroll products than the employee end user. “Ease of admin” received an average satisfaction rating of 84% throughout the category.

Setup is the biggest difficulty — Payroll products received generally high satisfaction ratings, however, fell behind with “ease of setup,” which has a category average of 79%, the lowest for any satisfaction rating. Five of the eight category leaders were either equal to or below the category average for “ease of setup.”

Ease of use is important for recommendations — As a whole, reviewers found payroll products to be simple and intuitive. The category average for “ease of use” is tied for the highest of any satisfaction ratings at 86%. No product in the report that received a below-average rating for “ease of use” was likely to be recommended at an above-average rate, reiterating the importance of an easy-to-use solution.

About the Payroll Grid report:

The report is based on more than 2,078 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 76 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Predictive Analytics category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 170,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, nearly one million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.