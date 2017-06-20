MVS USA Completes First Phase of Global Network Upgrade

"MVS USA customers now have access to a more dynamic and powerful satellite network and a range of high-value services and capabilities." - David Gsell, MVS USA

MVS USA, Inc, a leading satellite communications solutions provider, today announced the completion of the first phase of a global upgrade to its mobile satellite network, giving partners and customers added capacity as well as new network management, personalization and virtualization capabilities. With the overhaul of the Amsterdam point-of-presence (POP) complete, MVS will continue with the second phase of the project, which includes upgrading the POP in New York.

“With the completion of first phase of our network upgrade, MVS USA customers now have access to a more dynamic and powerful satellite network and a range of high-value services and capabilities,” said David Gsell, COO of MVS USA. “All MVS USA customers will benefit from the network enhancement which we were able to execute within the time frame we prescribed and without any interruption to the day-to-day business of our clients.”

The enhanced MVS USA network offers general improvements in network performance, increased security features and the flexibility for users to design and offer new, personalized value-added services that can work seamlessly alongside terrestrial networks. MVS can now build true, virtual networks for customers and help them flag and address security issues with greater speed. Both MVS and network users will be able to manage traffic more easily and effectively and help providers quickly identify and respond to network demands.

The global network upgrade effort began in August of 2016 and is now provided to all MVS customers and partners. The New York phase, to be completed later this year, will offer an extra layer of redundancy and even more capacity.

About MVS USA:

MVS USA, a global company headquartered in the American Northeast, is a leader in mobile satellite communications, offering a wide array of products and solutions for its customers around the world on air, land and sea. Established in 1993, MVS is both a founding Inmarsat Distribution Partner and global Iridium Service Provider with a network and team of experts that span the globe. In 2011, MVS anchored its SA presence by opening businesses in Brasil establishing MVS Brasil Satelites Ltda and MVS Brasil Telecomunicações Ltda. In 2016 MVS USA opened a subsidiary in Columbia to serve our expanding LATAM market. For more information, please visit http://www.mvsusa.com or contact: info(at)mvsusa.com

