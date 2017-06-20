ClinicTracker Billing Service Most of these organizations have found that general medical billing services simply are unprepared to manage revenue in the world of behavioral health.

ClinicTracker’s Billing Service emerged from the frustration many agencies experienced trying to find a high quality medical billing service dedicated to managing the complex billing requirements of mental health and substance abuse agencies. Most of these organizations have found that general medical billing services simply are unprepared to manage revenue in the world of behavioral health. For example, most services do not have the capacity to automate billing overrides specific to mental health claims or process institutional claims (paper UB-04 or electronic 837I). ClinicTracker handles those requirements and more.

On the verge of closing its doors for financial reasons, one of ClinicTracker’s customers reached out to them. None of the general medical billing services they had used prior were able to keep revenue flowing. ClinicTracker was able to resolve their clients’ needs quickly and successfully because they know their software and are experts in billing for behavioral health. The director wrote to them:

“I just wanted to reach out to say thank you for all your sustained efforts with the billing. I found out on Friday that we are getting a huge payment this week for a regular weekly electronic batch from Fidelis and claims are also approved for the following week. So it looks like we are up and running with our main payer for weekly claims!

This is a huge moment for us since it represents financial stability and sustainability. We couldn’t have done it without all of your efforts and support, through a particularly challenging time for our agency. Thanks for keeping at it and enduring a very drawn-out and stressful process as we got everything in order despite unforeseen roadblocks we ran into as a new clinic. I look forward to continuing our work together.”

ClinicTracker can assume an agency’s revenue cycle management tasks, including patient account billing and claim submissions. Because of their sophisticated software and staff of billing experts, they can keep revenue flowing by managing claim tracking, handling denials, and ensuring billing compliance. ClinicTracker’s comprehensive on-demand reporting features keep clients informed every step of the way, saves money, and increases operational efficiency.

About ClinicTracker EHR:

ClinicTracker is a robust, future-proof mental health and substance abuse EHR. It was founded in 2000 by Dr. Michael Gordon, a renowned clinical psychologist, and Joshua Gordon, an award-winning software engineer. ClinicTracker EHR’s powerful software empowers your agency to succeed. ClinicTracker will automate many of your clinic routines, boost staff productivity, increase billing efficiency, and provide the tools you need to manage your clinic effectively. While mental health and substance abuse agencies are our main focus, our software is compatible with foster care agencies, social services, equine assisted therapy, university clinics, academic counseling, family counseling services, and eating disorder clinics.