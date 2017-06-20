Media iQ and CEO Gurman Hundal Honored with 2017 Stevie® Awards

Gurman Hundal named Executive of the Year; Media iQ recognized as one of the fastest-growing tech leaders

Media iQ has been honored with Stevie® awards in two categories at the 15th Annual American Business Awards. The company’s co-founder and CEO Gurman Hundal was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Executive of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category. The global analytics technology company also received a Bronze Stevie in the Fastest Growing Tech Company category for organizations with less than 2,500 employees.

The American Business AwardsSM are the nation’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20.

More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Comments made by the judges underscored Media iQ’s impressive growth under Hundal’s leadership and exceptional customer and employee retention rates, characteristics that contributed to both awards.

“We are thrilled to have been honored in two Stevie categories this year and proud of our entire team for making this recognition possible,” says Rebecca Mahony, Chief Marketing Officer at MiQ. “Gurman’s vision for turning data into insights that inspire comes across in everything he does, and we are glad to see him add this Gold Stevie to his many well deserved awards for leadership.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Media iQ

Media iQ is a leading global analytics technology company whose analytical platform, AiQ, helps marketers unlock insights from data to drive business growth. AiQ collects, stores and processes over one trillion data points each day, providing valuable, timely and actionable insights that empower marketers to engage customers, grow sales and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Headquartered in the UK, Media iQ serves more than 650 clients from offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.