Cosmetic Town, an online plastic surgery information community, announces a complete overhaul of its database of news and information articles related to cosmetic surgery. The reorganization of their news categories includes articles dating back to 2014.

When asked about the updated news categories, the senior editor of Cosmetic Town said, “The idea behind revising and updating our news articles was to make finding the information they desire easier for our readers. The news is now organized into five main sections and each category is designed to focus on a specific area related to cosmetic surgery.

According to the senior editor, the categories include “patient guides, statistics and trends, techniques and devices, celebrity news and Cosmetic Town tips. The patient guides include all of our articles about finding the right doctor for a procedure as well as the qualities that make a person an ideal candidate for certain cosmetic surgeries. Statistics and trends cover the latest medical trends in cosmetic surgery while techniques and devices spotlight the medical devices that power the cosmetic surgery industry. Cosmetic Town tips are fun “how to” articles with colorful infographics and celebrity news shines a light on the latest celebrity plastic surgery adventures.”

The Cosmetic Town editorial team plans to add to its database of articles throughout 2017. “The world of cosmetic surgery is filled with breaking news and medical updates on a daily basis. The need to keep our readers on top of the latest trends is important to our team of writers,” stated the senior editor. He went on to say, “Our news section is a convenient way for existing cosmetic surgery patients, as well as those curious about having a procedure, to gain access to the latest information so they can make an informed decision before undergoing surgery.”

