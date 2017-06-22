IDX Broker Announces Social Logins and SSL (HTTPS) Compatibility

By enabling HTTPS and Social Logins, clients of IDX Broker will increase the amount of time users spend on their site, resulting in more lead capture opportunities.

IDX, LLC, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) tools for real estate websites, recently announced the newest feature in their suite of home search tools – SSL (HTTPS) compatibility. This update immediately follows the release of Social Logins last month. This set of updates will not only protect the security of clients’ IDX pages, but also the lead information captured through the Listing Manager Signup form.

Enabling SSL provides an additional layer of security for home seekers, while Social Logins further enhances the credibility of lead information for IDX Broker clients.

“Some real estate professionals maintain that because social media logins don’t include contact information such as phone numbers, it weakens the quality of the leads… but it is quite the opposite.” said Chris Sjoblom, Product Manager for IDX Broker. “Because it comes straight from Google or Facebook, prospective homebuyers are unable to fill in capture information incorrectly. With social logins, lead capture is not only quick, it’s authentic.”

These new features will facilitate trust between agents and potential clients across all IDX Broker sites:



Reliable lead data: Since most visitors only have one social profile on each network, agents and brokers do not need to be concerned about spam, false leads, or the authenticity of the personal information they are gathering.

Advanced security: By implementing HTTPS, real estate professionals can further protect the integrity of their website, as well as data they are collecting. Clients of IDX Broker will gain an immeasurable advantage over competing real estate websites by providing visitors with peace of mind.

Improved user experience: The addition of visual cues, such as a lock icon*, will instill trust in home seekers. According to the National Association of REALTORS® Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends, homebuyers rated honesty and trustworthiness as the most important factors when choosing an agent. Since 44% of home searches start online, this sense of security begins with an agent’s website.

“Prospective homebuyers aren’t the only ones to care about a website's security, so does Google. Eventually, Google Chrome will display a ‘Not secure’ warning for all HTTP pages.” Said Sjoblom. “Keeping visitors coming to your real estate site is our number one objective, and we understand that they are more likely to leave if they encounter any roadblocks. By enabling HTTPS and Social Logins, clients of IDX Broker will increase the amount of time users spend on their site, resulting in more lead capture opportunities.”

SSL functionality and Social Logins ensure that IDX Broker remains at the leading edge of SEO functionality and Google’s Chrome browser updates. These new features are driven by customer feedback and are part of IDX, LLC’s commitment to deliver the most customizable, integrated IDX solution on the market today.

*Lock icon appears in markets and on websites where mixed content is not present. For more details regarding exceptions to this functionality, visit the IDX Broker Knowledgebase.