Complia Health, a leading global provider of home health care and hospice enterprise software, announced today, the release of the innovative and highly anticipated hospice software solution, Suncoast Version 8. Version 8 represents the first new release as part of the Complia Health product family and the delivery of Version 8 marks a new era of innovation for Suncoast customers.

Version 8 was released to empower hospice providers by ensuring the highest quality of care delivery, enabling increased revenue and attaining regulatory compliance. Version 8 is the first part of an aggressive initiative by Complia Heath to continue investing in the development of “best in class” software to meet the needs of homecare and hospice providers.

“We’re excited to bring Version 8 to the hospice market,” said Chris Junker, Complia Health CEO. “In today’s market, agencies need an intuitive hospice product that helps their clinicians easily and efficiently navigate through daily workflows and deliver quality hospice care to their patients. Version 8 meets these needs and more. Suncoast is the leading software product in the hospice market. With the release of Version 8, we continue the tradition of releasing ground-breaking features that empower hospices to focus on the business of caring.”

The Version 8 enhancements enable agencies and their clinicians to confidently provide care while leveraging a powerful regulatory compliant tool that proactively guides them through the documentation process via intuitive workflows. Version 8 helps hospice agencies increase staff retention by virtue of its ease of use which is a welcome benefit considering the challenge agencies face today with respect to staffing shortages.

Version 8 key features include:



Effortless documentation with just a few clicks

Intuitive and adaptable interface for easy training and reduce training time

Documentation that flows the way you practice while insuring compliance

About Complia Health, formerly Procura Healthcare Software

Complia Health is a leading global provider of technology and expertise for the long-term and post-acute care market. Nearly 3,000 home health, residential, community care, and hospice organizations count on Complia Health for the clinical, operational, and financial solutions required to profitability deliver quality care. Complia Health’s innovative products—including Procura, ContinuLink, Suncoast, Igea, and Progresa—are supported by a team of global health and technology experts located in the United States, Canada, and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.