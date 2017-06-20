Greene 750 at Bear Tavern sees Unprecedented Success

Greene 750, a luxury apartment community in Ewing Township, NJ, signs 27 leases during the month of May. “They had an extremely successful month at Greene 750 and are happy to welcome new residents each week,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. “The residents are eager to enjoy their new apartments, luxury amenities and

Twenty-seven families have a new lease on life as they make the move to Greene 750 at Bear Tavern. The luxury apartment community located in Ewing Township has had an enthusiastic response from renters since its grand opening last year, and it has since signed 27 new leases during the month of May.

“They had an extremely successful month at Greene 750 and are happy to welcome new residents each week,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc.* “The residents are eager to enjoy their new apartments, luxury amenities and convenient Mercer County location.”

Greene 750 features 312 one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom with den apartments. Spacious floor plans feature oversized windows for ample sunlight and open kitchens with center islands and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator with icemaker. Each apartment also offers abundant storage and a master walk-in closet.

One-bedroom designs, priced from $1,575 per month, and two-bedroom and two-bedroom with den designs, priced at up to $2,035 per month, are available. “All of the luxury residences are appointed with world-class features, including energy-efficient designs, gourmet-inspired kitchens with granite countertops and GE® stainless steel appliances and designer finishes,” added Csik.

Greene 750’s clubhouse features 6,125 sq. ft. of space for relaxation and gathering, including an 1,160-square-foot great room with 14-foot ceilings and an elegant gas fireplace. “The heart of Greene 750 is the clubhouse, which features a trendy lounge and bar/pub area with three televisions,” Csik said. “A media room with theater-style seating and a separate billiards and game room with cards, shuffleboard and vintage video game table offer spaces for residents to gather for fun, and a conference room is available for business purposes. Fitness enthusiasts and all those looking to embark on a more active lifestyle will appreciate our state-of-the-art fitness center and multipurpose/yoga room, which is accessible around-the-clock.”

Located minutes from Princeton, Philadelphia and Trenton, Greene 750 offers a desirable location for commuters and is convenient to culture and entertainment. Quakerbridge Mall offers shopping nearby, and Mercer County Park, Washington Crossing State Park and Grounds for Sculpture are in close proximity. The community also features easy access to the NJ Turnpike, I-295 and Routes 1 and 95.

The community recently hosted a successful ice cream social last week with the Toms River-based Lexylicious Ice Cream Truck and plans to host additional events throughout the summer. Interested renters are encouraged to attend to experience Greene 750 firsthand. Keep track of all the latest news, events and updates by following Greene 750 on Facebook @greene750atbeartavern.

To learn more, visit http://www.Greene750.com or call the Leasing Office to schedule an appointment to visit Greene 750’s three models, located at 23 Wheldon Shivers Drive in Ewing (GPS address: 750 Bear Tavern Road). The Leasing Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., a licensed real estate broker represents the principals who have been in business for over 40 years and involved in the development of over 10,000 single-family homes and townhomes, and is the sponsor of multi-family buildings. Headquartered in Iselin, NJ, American Properties Realty, Inc. represents American Properties at Bear Tavern, LLC, sponsor of Greene 750 at Bear Tavern.