mParticle, the leading customer data platform for every screen, today announced the launch of its Partner Certification Program. With this new Program, mParticle certifies mobile-first Partners that lead the industry in driving omni-channel growth by effectively leveraging the mParticle platform.

The Program also provides Partners with unique and valuable access, including joint market development, prioritized product access, enablement and training and additional dedicated services. Certified Partners will have a clear market advantage in accelerating mobile growth, engagement and revenue for their clients.

The inaugural mParticle Certified Partners are Bottle Rocket Studios, Mutual Mobile, Prolific Interactive, POSSIBLE Mobile, The Mobile Growth Agency and Y Media.

“In the mobile space, which increasingly demands flexibility and real-time information, mParticle has become an essential foundation layer to get the right data, in the right place, at the right time,” said Al Harnisch, Director of Strategy and Growth for Prolific. “We are excited to be named a mParticle Certified Partner and look forward to using the platform to drive further success for our clients.”

mParticle empowers its customers to integrate and orchestrate their entire growth stack through its many cross-platform integrations as well as establish a master audience profile to improve insights and tailor marketing experiences across screens, devices and customer journey stages.

“We are thrilled to launch the mParticle Certified Partner Program,” said Michael Katz, CEO of mParticle, “The shift to mobile has completely changed the rules of engagement and ensuring that our customers have the ability to work with certified, best in class partners is great for all parties involved.”

About mParticle

mParticle is the customer data platform for every screen. Sophisticated marketers at companies like Venmo, Starwood, NBC Universal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to integrate and orchestrate their entire growth stack, enabling them to win in key moments of the customer journey. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City and manages $5 billion in transactions and 250 billion API calls monthly.