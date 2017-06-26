Ginger Price DDS Welcomes New Partner, Dr. Cameron Turner

...Dr. Turner’s dedication, caring disposition and gentle touch align wonderfully with our mission, which is to provide the very best patient care through expertise, communication and consideration.

Prompted by years of steady practice growth, Dr. Price undertook an exhaustive search for the perfect candidate; someone who would not only complement, but enhance, her already superb team of professionals.

Says Dr. Price, “We feel that Dr. Turner’s dedication, caring disposition and gentle touch align wonderfully with our mission, which is to provide the very best patient care through expertise, communication and consideration.”

Since graduating from the prestigious Loma Linda University School of Dentistry (Dr. Price’s alma mater), Dr. Turner has:

● Attended over 100 hours of continuing education courses in the fields of dental implantology, sinus augmentation, and hard and soft tissue grafting.

● Completed a 2015 internship at the Advanced Specialty Education Program in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry.

● Trained in the LIVE Program at the Frontier Dental Institute, focusing on smile design and full-mouth rehabilitation with crowns and veneers, combining the latest available techniques and materials.

● Acquired over 50 hours of continuing education instruction annually.

Dr. Turner, his wife and their two young daughters are currently enjoying settling into their new home and happily adjusting to life in the Valley of the Sun.

About Ginger Price DDS:

Since 1984, Dr. Ginger Price DDS has been empowering smiles in the Phoenix area and beyond with a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, precision and genuine artistry. The practice attracts devoted clients not only from Arizona, but from across the nation and around the world as well. Visit gingerpricedds.com to learn more or to schedule an appointment.