GeoNexus Technologies Releases GeoWorx Office for IBM Maximo

Today GeoNexus Technologies announced the release of their new product, GeoWorx® Office for IBM® Maximo (GeoWorx Office). This release offers an impressive option for GIS and Maximo users seeking geospatial viewing and management of their work and asset data.

Built using the Esri® Web AppBuilder, GeoWorx Office offers a unified operating picture of infrastructure locations and assets, service requests, and work orders throughout the enterprise. Users are able to view, create, move, and edit work orders and service requests directly from their Esri ArcGIS Online or Portal map.

In reference to the release, GeoNexus President, Skip Heise, said: “We are very excited to offer this new and easily configurable integration product for GIS and Maximo users. GeoWorx Office can be used in many capacities and will ultimately increase enterprise productivity by delivering information from both GIS and Maximo in a single, easy to use map. This becomes especially helpful during planning, scheduling, and dispatching work since it provides an overview of the proximity of work order locations across a wide geographic area, such as a utility service territory.”

The following powerful use case for GeoWorx Office highlights the application’s “record” functionality, allowing users to relocate existing work records from one asset to another. Often times, work orders or service requests are written against an asset that was initially thought to have a defect, but another asset requires the actual work to be performed. With GeoWorx Office, users have the ability to easily reassign work to the correct asset using an intuitive selection functionality by choosing the correct asset directly from the map. This unique functionality enhances the accuracy and quality of an asset’s work history in Maximo, which is critical for reporting purposes.

If you are interested in learning more about GeoWorx Office, visit GeoNexus’ website or send them an email at info(at)geo-nexus.com.

About GeoNexus Technologies

At GeoNexus Technologies our core focus is enabling asset-intensive organizations with access to accurate, reliable, and timely spatial and enterprise data to support better decision-making. We do this by providing end-to-end knowledge and proven software products. Our products are maintained and supported by our expert staff, with each of our principals having over 20 years of integration experience. For more information, visit http://www.geo-nexus.com.