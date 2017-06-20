1WorldSync, the leading provider of product content solutions, announced the recipients of the 2017 1WorldSync Power of 1 Awards during the 1WorldSync 2017 Annual User Group, Americas co-located with GS1 Connect in Las Vegas.

The 1WorldSync Power of 1 Awards honor organizations that have displayed exceptional leadership and made a significant impact in transforming their product content practices to address the ever-growing demand for trusted product information by consumers in all industries. The recipients were recognized during the 2017 1WorldSync Power of 1 Networking Reception held on June 19, 2017.

Dick Tracy of Dot Foods, Inc., received the prestigious 1WorldSync Compass Award for his individual contribution in driving next generation product content initiative practices in the industry.

The 1nnovation Award, which shines a light on the creative spirit of an organization, was handed to Tyson Foods. Tyson Foods has focused on innovative solutions to power the exchange of trusted product content that customers can count on.

Teleflex, Inc., and Agricultural Research Service (ARS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) were presented with the Quality1 Award. These organizations adopted best practices to significantly raise the standards in collecting detailed product information and sharing broadly to drive awareness and use with those they serve.

The 1Community Award was presented to the 1WorldSync Joint Industry Council consisting of Dot Foods, Inc., the J.M. Smucker Company, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg Company, The Kroger Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Target Corporation, Tyson Foods, The Walgreen Company, and Walmart Stores Inc. Over the past year, the Joint Industry Council has been a vital thought partner for the 1WorldSync community and has driven strategic initiatives that deliver value and measurable benefits for industry trading partners.

Chief Commercial Officer, Dan Wilkinson states “On behalf of the entire 1WorldSync community, I congratulate the 2017 1WorldSync Power of 1 Award recipients. The companies exemplify industry leadership excellence by consistently driving improved supply chain efficiency, increased product information transparency, enhanced cross-channel commerce initiatives, and reliable and trusted product content every time, everywhere.”

For more information, visit http://www.1worldsync.com.

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 25,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness, and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is the only product content network provider and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com