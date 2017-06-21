A proprietary controlled release, mucoadhesive insulin formulation has been developed and tested. Initial studies showed efficacy in rabbits and goat models of diabetes.

The formulation was then tested in humans. A study of six human patients (one type I and five type II; male and female; age range 19-62 years of age; disease duration 4 months to 12 years) was conducted. Blood glucose levels were normalized for periods up to four days, following a single oral dosage. The response was dose dependent.

EGY-NANO PHARMA is an early stage drug delivery company. Its initial focus is on developing an oral insulin product that provides prolonged control of blood glucose in diabetic patients. The platform technology has applications for oral or vaginal administration of other pharmaceuticals.

The technology uses natural polymers and GRAS ingredients to provide for sustained, controlled release of entrapped pharmaceutical following oral ingestion or intravaginal administration.

Patent protection is pending.

The technology is available for licensing or partnering.

This press release has been prepared for distribution on behalf of EGY-NANO PHARMA by Pabst Patent Group LLP, 1545 Peachtree St NE Suite 320, Atlanta, GA 30309. Additional information on the insulin formulation or other applications of the platform for oral or vaginal delivery is available upon request and execution of confidential disclosure agreement.