Today Pogo Linux, a leading supplier of rack mount server and storage products, announced the launch of their refreshed, cost-effective Atlas server line, based on the new AMD EPYC series of processors. These new x86 processors are a significant step forward from AMD’s previous release, and puts them at performance parity with the best offerings currently on the market. In addition, the new AMD platform enables all 128 PCIe lanes with only a single processor, providing significant cost benefits to customers deploying applications that are I/O intensive but not CPU-bound.

Most current x86 systems require two processors to use all the available lanes of PCIe, so running a single processor in these systems greatly limits I/O possibilities for devices like network cards, hard drive controllers, PCI flash devices, and GPUs. AMD has addressed this issue by allowing a system with a single EPYC processor to use 128 lanes of PCIe. For systems that require heavy I/O bandwidth but less processing power, this provides a significant cost savings--not only in upfront pricing but also TCO through reduced power consumption.

“We at Pogo are very excited about the possibilities that the new AMD EPYC processors bring to our Atlas line of servers. Running single processor systems without a limitation on the PCIe device count delivers huge advantages in both upfront cost and power consumption, especially in storage systems and GPU computing,” said Erik Logan, CEO of Pogo Linux. “Software Defined Storage (SDS) head nodes like the Atlas 223-12 require a large number of PCIe lanes, but can easily perform well with only a single processor. The EPYC processors are also advantageous in GPU compute clusters, where a larger number of GPU’s can run with a single processor without limitations.”

In addition to single processor systems, the new AMD processor will also be a great option for traditional dual processor (DP) servers--such as the revamped Atlas 1288R. Based on the available preliminary performance data, the AMD DP platforms are already proving to be comparable to others on the market, and with a better price to performance ratio. Competition is stiff, and the AMD EPYC processor line is definitely rising to the challenge.

To view the complete line of refreshed Pogo Linux Atlas systems, visit http://www.pogolinux.com/products/amd-epyc-rackmount-servers

About Pogo Linux

From a single system to an entire datacenter deployment, Pogo Linux has provided servers, workstations, and storage appliances to universities, corporations, and government institutions for almost 20 years. With a focus on custom configurations, cutting-edge technologies, and exceptional support, Pogo has been a trusted advisor to the IT community since 1999.