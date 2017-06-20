Future of Immersive Leisure is quickly becoming the must-attend convention for those developing hardware, operating platforms, or investing in media entertainment in the public-space.

Rising Media, Inc. and KWP, announced the conference program for the first ever Future of Immersive Leisure event, debuting at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on September 13-14, 2017.

The event, specially designed to give a holistic, expansive view of the immersive technologies that will radically transform out-of-home entertainment, features experts and industry thought-leaders who are leveraging immersive experiences in amusement parks, location-based entertainment centers, movie theaters, museums, sports arenas, and other leisure facilities.

Speaking about this inaugural event, Kevin Williams, the founder of KWP stated, “I am extremely proud to see the extensive planning come together for an event to place the Digital Out-of-Home Entertainment (DOE) scene on the map. Future of Immersive Leisure is quickly becoming the must-attend convention for those developing hardware, operating platforms, or investing in media entertainment in the public-space.” Kevin Williams will act as chairman over a packed number of world class speakers during this two-day event.

The organizers revealed that legendary American film director and special effects luminary, Douglas Trumbull, Trumbull Studios, is confirmed to participate in a keynote unique fireside chat on September 13.

Additional confirmed speakers include:



Kevin Bachus, Senior Vice President, Entertainment & Games Strategy, Dave & Buster's Inc.

Daniel Boockvar, President, NFL Experience, Times Square

Kevin Boutte, CEO and Project Engineer, Neucities & Walt Disney Imagineering

Keith Carr, Merlin Entertainments

Tony Christopher, Landmark Entertainment

Christian Dieckmann, Vice President, Strategic Growth, Cedar Fair

Greg Lombardo, Senior Vice President, Global Live & Location Based Entertainment, Fox Filmed Entertainment

To see the full list of speakers confirmed for the Future of Immersive Leisure 2017, visit futureofimmersiveleisure.com/speakers.

The two-day conference program, which is aimed at facilitating a deep understanding of the business opportunities and constraints of immersive technology, explores a variety of session topics, including:



VR Arcades – Profiting from the Resurgence

Arena Scale VR – Successor to Laser Tag?

Next-Generation 3D and 4D Mapping Experiences in Leisure Facilities

The ROI of Creating a Big Blockbuster Experience for Small Box Attraction with 21st Century Immersive Technology

Licensing’s Vital Role in Successful Implementations of Immersive Location-Based Entertainment

Leveraging In-Home/Out-of-Home Immersive Entertainment Synergies

Breakthrough Immersive Spots Experiences in Public Spaces

Integrating VR and AR in Digital Signage

Expanding Frontiers of Immersive Theaters

New Opportunities for VR Games and Attractions in Casinos

VR Coasters and Rides – Field Reports and Emerging Paradigms

Creating Breakthrough Mixed Reality Games and Entertainment for Leisure Facilities

Brave New World – the Future of Immersive Location-Based Entertainment

Alongside the conference program, Future of Immersive Leisure features an immersive technology showcase, as well as networking opportunities aimed at critical connection building among attraction owners, technology innovators, investors, and more. If your company is interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Future of Immersive Leisure please contact sponsorship(at)risingmedia.com.

Prices for Future of Immersive Leisure increase on July 14. To view the full list of sessions, speakers, and to register, visit futureofimmersiveleisure.com.

About Rising Media

Rising Media is a global events and media producer excelling in Internet and technology-related events and content. Events include Inside 3D Printing, RoboUniverse, Virtual Reality Summit, Data Driven Business, Building Business Capability, Predictive Analytics World, Text Analytics World, eMetrics Summit, Digital Growth Unleashed, AllFacebook Marketing Conference, All Influencer Marketing Conference, Search Marketing Expo, Affiliate Management Days, Influencer Marketing Days, Future of Immersive Leisure, Global Online Classifieds Summit, and Web Effectiveness Conference in the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Korea, Singapore, Australia, Brazil.

For more information, visit http://www.risingmedia.com.