Swords to Plowshares Hosts Summer Solstice Symphony Concert

Summer Solstice Symphony Concert Thanks to our sponsors and community partners like Symphonia Caritas, the funds raised from our Summer Solstice Symphony Concert will go to supporting San Francisco’s most vulnerable veterans.

Swords to Plowshares is proud to host our first Summer Solstice Symphony Concert taking place on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 inside the newly renovated Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera in the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center.

Summer Solstice Symphony Concert

Wednesday, June 21, 2017; 6:00-9:00 PM

6:00 PM - Cocktail Reception

7:15 PM – Performance

San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

401 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102

The concert will feature a beer and wine reception followed by a performance from Symphonia Caritas, a nonprofit symphony led by conductor Paul Schrage and backed by a chamber orchestra of professional musicians. Special featured guest and noted violin soloist Ian Swensen will join the symphony for their performances of Beethoven’s 8th Symphony and Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor.

“The services that we offer empower veterans to live meaningful and productive lives. Thanks to our sponsors and community partners like Symphonia Caritas, the funds raised from our Summer Solstice Symphony Concert will go to supporting San Francisco’s most vulnerable veterans. Without the support of the community, our work would not be possible,” said Michael Blecker, Swords to Plowshares Executive Director.

All proceeds from the event will go to support Swords to Plowshares’ critical services to nearly 3,000 San Francisco Bay Area veterans.

Sponsors of the Inaugural Summer Solstice Symphony Concert include: BevMo, Wells Fargo, Diane B. Wilsey, San Francisco Giants, Ernst & Young, LinkedIn, Kaiser Permanente, Farella Braun + Martell LLP, Thomas & Rebecca May, John Beem, ABC7 News, Hafner Vineyard, Thirty-Seven Wines, and 21st Amendment Brewery.

About Swords to Plowshares:

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides case management, mental health assessment and referral, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at http://www.stp-sf.org.

About Symphonia Caritas:

Symphonia Caritas was born in early 2015 with a benefit concert for the Lima Center, a daytime homeless shelter in San Francisco. The idea was simple: hire great musicians, put on a great concert, and raise more money than it cost to produce the concert. Since that first concert Symphonia Caritas has continued to raise money in benefit concerts, as well as expanded its mission to include free concerts directly for the underserved. To learn more visit https://symphoniacaritas.org/home.